Review: Tonsturm SPCTRL EQ

By Robbie Stamp
musictech.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPCTRL EQ is an FFT-based filter plug-in made for sound design. By marrying an ‘anything goes’ curve editor with a bank of assignable modulators, SPCTRL EQ is designed to filter, shape and transform incoming audio in many complex-sounding ways without becoming over-complicated in operation. The cool, spacious interface features many...

