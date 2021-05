Los Angeles, California, May 11, 2021 — Producer/engineer Jesus Martinez has been a fixture of Los Angele’s Bolero community for the past decade. A skilled requinto player with an ear for bringing out the best in intimate, organic arrangements in the studio, he has become the engineer of choice for many members of LA’s thriving Latin folk music community while working out of Decibel Studios, the home studio he founded in 2018. Seeking a new way to promote the music and musicians that he loves during the pandemic, Martinez started ‘The Breakfast Table’ — a monthly streaming event that showcases LA’s rising stars within the Latin folk community performing live in Martinez’s living room. In order to do justice to the ‘authentic sounds of LA’, Jesus utilizes the Mojave Audio MA-200 and MA-300 microphones to capture the emotion and organic quality of these talented traditionally minded groups.