newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nick Jonas recovered 'really well' from rib injury

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nick Jonas recovered 'really well' from rib injury. Nick Jonas has "recovered really well" from a cracked rib he sustained in a bike accident last week.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
611
Followers
16K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Jonas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rib#Bike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Confirms He Cracked A Rib After Bike Accident While Filming

One day after news broke that Nick Jonas had been hospitalized after an incident on-set, he appeared on ‘The Voice’ and addressed his injury. Nick Jonas looked happy and healthy on the May 17 episode of The Voice, just two days after he was briefly hospitalized while filming a new show. At the top of the episode, Nick addressed his hospitalization, and assured fans he was doing just fine. However, he confirmed that he was, indeed, involved in a bike accident while filming something. He said that he cracked a rib and has bumps and bruises from the accident, as well.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Nick Jonas Injured On Set and Hospitalized

Nick Jonas was injured late Saturday night while filming a new show … sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ. We’re told Nick was on set when something happened — the sources would not disclose the nature of the accident or injury — but it was serious enough that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Nick Jonas Says He Cracked Rib in Bicycle Incident

Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib taking a spill on a bicycle, but he’s on the mend. Nick revealed the extent of his injuries Monday night on NBC’s “The Voice,” saying he also suffered a few other bumps and bruises, and it hurts to laugh. We’re sure Blake Shelton will go easy on him, and by “easy” we mean … not at all.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Nick Jonas is said to be okay after he was hospitalized for an injury sustained while filming a new show

TMZ says Jonas had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital on Saturday night, but was already home by Sunday night and is expected to return to The Voice for tonight's episode. TMZ wouldn't reveal what show he was working on, but Jonas is set to host the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Peacock announced Monday that Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas will star in Olympic Dreams, an hourlong NBC special airing two days before the Opening Ceremony pitting the Jonas brothers against one another with help from some of Team USA’s best athletes. It's not clear if Nick Jonas was injured filming Olympic Dreams.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Nick Jonas Breaks His Silence After Suffering Injuries in Bike Accident

Nick Jonas sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident and has now returned to work, he revealed while filming The Voice on Monday, May 17. On the set of the live NBC singing competition, Nick shared that he cracked his rib after taking "a spill on a bike" and suffered "a few other bumps and bruises" as well. At the start of the new episode of The Voice, host Carson Daly turned to the Jonas Brothers star to address recent reports about his accident. "Before we get started, let's just turn to our friend, Nick Jonas. How are you feeling, buddy?" Carson asked. Nick, 28, responded, "I'm feeling Ok. I've been better,...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Nick Jonas Shares Details On Recent Injury

Nick Jonas shared the details of his recent injury on Monday’s (May 17th) episode of The Voice. The “Spaceman” singer said, “I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”. TMZ reported on Sunday...
CelebritiesColumbian

Nick Jonas talks about fame

Nick Jonas isn’t taking his sex symbol status too seriously. As a matter of fact, the pop music heartthrob said he’s a “little embarrassed” by it. In a new interview with GQ Hype, Jonas shared his thoughts about his music, his marriage to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and how he feels about all the attention surrounding his appearance.
CelebritiesDeadline

‘The Voice’ Coach Nick Jonas Reveals He Cracked A Rib In Recent Biking Accident

On Monday’s episode of The Voice, coach Nick Jonas revealed that he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident. Host Carson Daly gave the singer-songwriter and actor a chance to discuss what had happened to him at the start of the night’s show. “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” Jonas said. “[I have a] cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Nick Jonas

Billboard Music Awards Host Nick Jonas Says the Pandemic Offered a Chance to “Think Outside the Box”. Billboard Music Awards host Nick Jonas says he and the producers have turned the challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to create a unique awards show. “Because of some…. Nick...
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Nick Jonas discloses how he managed to fracture his rib

Despite suffering a painful injury to his ribcage, Nick Jonas still showed up to work on The Voice on Monday — where Blake Shelton delighted in adding insult to injury. During the show, the country crooner jokingly accused Nick of vying for sympathy votes. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “This...