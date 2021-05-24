Nick Jonas recovered 'really well' from rib injury

One day after news broke that Nick Jonas had been hospitalized after an incident on-set, he appeared on ‘The Voice’ and addressed his injury. Nick Jonas looked happy and healthy on the May 17 episode of The Voice, just two days after he was briefly hospitalized while filming a new show. At the top of the episode, Nick addressed his hospitalization, and assured fans he was doing just fine. However, he confirmed that he was, indeed, involved in a bike accident while filming something. He said that he cracked a rib and has bumps and bruises from the accident, as well.