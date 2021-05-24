newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Studio co-op in Southwest D.C. lists just below $225,000

By Michele Lerner
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding an affordable place to buy is a challenge if you want to live in D.C., especially if you want to live within walking distance of the restaurants and music venues at the Wharf, a Metro station and the National Mall. One option is to consider one of the co-ops...

www.washingtonpost.com
