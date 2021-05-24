newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How an Epic 2-Day Fling Empowered Me

By Camille Prairie
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s September, 2019 in snowy San Carlos de Bariloche, Bariloche, Argentina and I slowly creak the door to the room I share in my hostel open, wary of the fact it is 3 am. “Goodnight,” a voice whispers from the dark behind me. “Goodnight, “ I say, smiling, as I quietly slip into my bottom bunk.

goodmenproject.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Adventure Time#Dinner Time#Show Time#Argentinians#Spanish#Social Interest#Good Men Project#Love#Wild Adventures#Crazy Nights#Overpriced Brunch#Bariloche#Today#Breakfast#Relationships#Buenos Aires#Silence#Glasses#Patagonia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Argentina
Related
Worldupscalelivingmag.com

Amazing Global Travel – Luxury Tours to Egypt That You Will Never Forget

Egypt is one of the most amazing territories on earth that everyone should visit. A place whose rich past has largely determined what modern civilization is now, it still retains its unique charm, attracting tourists from different parts of the world. An experienced and caring companion is the best solution to fully explore all the greatness of this country’s culture, history, religion, diverse landscape, and culinary richness. For tens of thousands of tourists, Amazing Global Travel, this year’s winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Travel Agency in Egypt, has become that companion.
Berlin, MDWTOP

Beach bound? Mermaid Museum offers magical diversion in Berlin

When my kindergarten teacher asked us to name sea life, I shouted, “Mermaids!”. “Sorry, Jason, they’re not real,” she said to my embarrassed 6-year-old self. However, the Mermaid Museum in Berlin, Maryland, takes a different approach. “You know, your teacher might be wrong,” Creator Alyssa Maloof told WTOP. “You come...
HealthThe Independent

A conversation with Gideon had inspired me to seize the day

O — n Friday morning I had my secondvaccination. I timed it carefully, hoping to get a day’s work done before I got the shivers or sweats that the regulars on the local WhatsApp group have been reporting. I got away lightly with the first dose, experiencing nothing more than a dead arm that took me back to my school days when a punch in the bicep was how you knew somebody liked you.
Traveltravelblog.org

Anniversary Trip - Day 2:

We started our second day, after a trip to the local Shell station for coffee, by heading to the Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. It was a fairly long trip from the motel, but well worth it. The entrance is quite a ways from the actual buildings or gardens and parking seemed somewhat limited, but we found a place. The Magnolia Plantation and Gardens seems more gardens then buildings, although we didn't opt for the manor tour, feeling the gardens were large enough to be fulfilling. There were so many different flowers and trees, along with a number of "collection" sections, like camilia, azalea, etc. We spent almost 2 hours just walking along the paths and taking photos. A portion of the gardens border either the Ashley River or the plantation's Big Cypress Lake, adding to the enjoyment.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect LE: How to Romance Samara (ME 2 & 3)

There are a good number of choices when it comes to who to romance in the Mass Effect series. If you’ve chosen to go for Samara, you’ve come to the right place. She doesn’t join the crew until after Mass Effect 1, so here’s how to romance Samara in Mass Effect 2 and 3.
Beauty & FashionRegister Citizen

How This Dermatologist Empowers Young People Through Social Media

When Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil was 42, something clicked. He had a beautiful family and a booming medical practice, but he felt something was missing. He decided he wanted to lean on his humble roots to inspire today’s youth. The New York dermatologist and dermatopathologist decided to start creating content online and hasn’t missed a day in three years. Today, he’s reaching people all over the world through his social media channels, podcast, and book, Let’s Get it! Hustle and Grind Your Way to Personal Empowerment. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career path and shared his tips for anyone who wants to crush their goals.
EconomyElectronic Beats

How Project Futureproof Empowers a New Generation to Follow Their Passions

Deutsche Telekom launches Project Futureproof to support Gen Z in exploring future careers. This element will show content from various video platforms. If you load this Content, you accept cookies from external Media. Across Europe, more than one in every two young people are concerned about their post-pandemic futures. Enter...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

How Marriage at 21 Helped Me Grow as a Person

I got engaged three days before my final semester examinations. I still remember not telling any of the college mates of my situation (other than two close friends) because I felt ashamed to do so. Who gets married at 21? What will people tell? Will they even take my career seriously enough? Or so I thought.
Youtubebitchute.com

Empowered Humans

Do you love yourself enough to abstain from the acts of self harm that the social engineers have conditioned you - if the shoe fits (look in the mirror and answer the question honestly) - to wilfully participate in for their exclusive benefit?. Do you?. May 27, 2021. Wow it's...
TV & Videosoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Roam from Home Season 2 Provides Resources to Empower Activism

May 11, 2021– ROAM Media, a producer of mini-documentaries, educational videos, and original series has partnered with the Adventure Activist to launch an action-oriented second season of the popular Roam from Home podcast. The company’s founders – the world’s leading adventure athletes, photographers, and filmmakers – launched the podcast in 2020 as a ‘sound experiment,’ offering inspiration and education about the world of outdoor adventure.
TechnologyDestructoid

How a tiny robot convinced me to visit Japan

It was pouring down rain on Akihabara. The girls dressed as maids had an extra layer of transparent raincoat on, and I was happy to find that basically every shop carries cheap, plastic umbrellas for 500 yen. I was exhausted after a two-week trip around the country by rail, carrying a backpack roughly the size of a refrigerator. My back had a knot in it, I wasn’t sleeping well, and my constant nausea meant the only thing I could put in my stomach that night was a donut and a cup of tea from Mister Donut.
WorldPosted by
FanSided

5 great spots you have to stop at in Santiago, Chile

Santiago is one of the top cities in the world, not to mention a fabulous destination in the South American country of Chile. It is a magnificent and gorgeous place that is well known for a number of reasons, including a lot of great places to eat. But there is...
Moviesmultiplesclerosisnewstoday.com

How ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reminded Me of Life With MS

The other night I was watching the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, my favorite film box set, and it occurred to me how similar life with multiple sclerosis feels to life on a pirate ship. A particular scene sparked this idea. Two pirates were happily mopping the boat while singing...
Behind Viral Videostalkinginfluence.com

Influencer Monetisation on TikTok: How the Platform is Empowering Creators

Just a year ago,TikTok was known as the ‘Wild West for brand marketers’ - it has since evolved into a thriving space for creators to share everything and anything, and enables them to earn a steady income. To understand how creators can successfully monetise on TikTok, it’s important to take a step back to understand the goals of who’s cutting the check: brands.
Photographysouthwestcontemporary.com

Andrés de Varona: 12 New Mexico Artists to Know Now

Artist Andrés de Varona’s photographs show his perspective on human life, addressing loss, conflict, and grief. Andrés Mario de Varona’s photographs convey intense pathos and vigor. His images are variously eerie, uplifting, and gritty. They share a deeply thoughtful and moving perspective on human life. “The camera is my tool...
Sportsonthewater.com

Shimano School Goes Deep on Striped Bass

Shimano School returns on Tuesday, May 25 with another informative and entertaining event. JP DeRose hosts these live streaming video seminars, featuring compelling topics and special guests from across the spectrum of the fishing world. Events are scheduled every two weeks and stream live on the Shimano Facebook Page as well as the Shimano North America’s YouTube Channel.