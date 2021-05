“Born with a dream!” – Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) “The 100 was done after being born with a dream of racing motorbikes around motocross tracks in 1993 and 1994. The story is mad! Getting the opportunity to come to the World Championship, in 2008 for World Supersport and then straight away after my rookie season, going to World Superbike. Each and every race win is special; I’ve never been a statistics guy, but when I was closing in on 100, that was a big goal as it is such a cool number and a career landmark of mine. I want to dedicate this to my mum and my dad, for encouraging my dream as a child. I have two kids, and now I understand the sacrifice they made.”