newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Framingham, MA

State auditor finds flaws in MassBay's record-keeping of college property

MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM — Massachusetts Bay Community College failed to take steps previously recommended by the state to improve the tracking of college property, according to an audit released this month by the Office of State Auditor Suzanne Bump. The May 11 audit also found the college did not maintain an accurate...

www.metrowestdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Education
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Ashland, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Framingham, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#State Auditors#State Information#State Property#State Law#College Education#Mbcc#The Daily News#Massbay Community College#Office Of State#College Property#State Officials#Flaws#Higher Education#Procedures#School Officials#Campuses#Misuse#Inventory#Cybersecurity Threats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Library Trustees Push For Council To Approve $3.3 Million Funding Request

Editor’s Note: The following letter was submitted to the Framingham City Council finance subcommittee. The subcommittee will hear a presentation on the Framingham Public Library budget this morning, May 15. The proposed $3.3 million library budget was submitted to the Council for approval as part of the mayor’s $307 million budget. Council is expected to vote on the budget in June.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts Statewgbh.org

Massachusetts To End Nearly All COVID Restrictions On May 29

Massachusetts will end nearly all emergency COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, ushering in the state's "new normal" of maskless activity in time for Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Charlie Baker announced at a State House press conference Monday that the state's Public Health Department will shift to a new voluntary advisory putting Massachusetts in line with any future face covering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control focusing mostly on unvaccinated people.
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Framingham, MAfranklinmatters.org

NEW! Nonprofit Management Certificate for Practitioners

May 10, 2021 – MetroWest Nonprofit Network (MWNN), in partnership with Framingham State University (FSU), is pleased to announce a new course offering: Nonprofit Management Certificate for Practitioners. This 12-week online course set to launch on September 24, 2021, is designed for individuals who are interested in furthering their knowledge and skills as nonprofit leaders, aspiring and emerging leaders, mid-level nonprofit managers, and individuals seeking to change careers and enter the nonprofit sector. The program, developed after a three-year planning process that involved feedback from nonprofit leaders, funders, community organizations, educators, and students has two key goals: providing future leaders with the practical skills needed to lead effective organizations and actively supporting individuals with diverse identities and experiences who are interested in a pathway to nonprofit leadership.
Framingham, MAWicked Local

Framingham exhibit aims to spotlight residents, spark conversation

FRAMINGHAM — Fiona Burke said she jumped at the chance to work on a new photo exhibit that would highlight people who have "made Framingham a better place." "Framingham: City of Dreams," is one of three new exhibits at The Mill Contemporary Art at Saxonville studios on Central Street. The exhibit, running through June 7, features photographs of Framingham residents made by high school students who also interviewed their subjects.