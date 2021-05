The public often keeps tabs on our oldest living presidents. But if you want to stay up to date on people who made a major impact on our country’s history, look no further than Henry Kissinger. Love him or hate him, the political scientist and statesman played a huge part in the post-Cold War world we live in. And there’s no denying that his life story is fascinating. But did his controversial decisions affect his bottom line? Find out Henry Kissinger’s net worth and how he earned the surprisingly high figure.