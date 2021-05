Former White House Deputy Chief Karl Rove breaks down new polling data that indicates a growing number of U.S. voters believe that President Biden is "too liberal." KARL ROVE: The poll then goes on to ask a question on spending-the administration's spending proposals and 47% of Americans say that there has been too much spending, only 17% say it’s about right. But, that shows why this is going to be an important election for both parties because while 47% did say too much, 33% said about right and 17% said not enough.