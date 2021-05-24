newsbreak-logo
City Council To Take Up Controversial Downtown Housing Project

By Bay City News Service
SFGate
 4 days ago

A controversial low-income housing proposal will go before the City Council on Monday. Planning Commissioner John Stein was the lone vote against the proposal when the commission approved it, saying he didn't want downtown to become a "ghetto." Eden Housing wants to build 130 units of affordable housing on 2.5...

www.sfgate.com
The Fantasy Alternative

The Fantasy Alternative

About me: I’m a retired finance guy. I worked with Joan Seppala and Ruth Gasten in 2020 to promote an alternative plan. I’ve been a commissioner for the Livermore Housing Authority since 2017. The following are some data points regarding the viability of the alternative to the Eden Downtown Housing...
AB 1139 is a Money Grab

AB 1139 is a Money Grab

Utility companies are trying to stop you from getting home solar. In the California State Legislature, AB 1139 would allow utilities to charge a $50 monthly fee on all low-income solar users. It would also slash the value of solar exported to the grid by 80%. This would make buying solar panels on your roof impractical, especially for communities that need clean energy the most.
Livermore, CAPleasanton Weekly

Livermore Transit Center unveils new bike lockers

Tri-Valley residents now have another commuting option after a dozen new bike lockers were recently installed at the Livermore Transit Center. Located between the transit center and parking lot, the lockers were a joint project between the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority and city of Livermore, LAVTA officials told the Weekly.
Newark, CAEast Bay Times

Newark: More than 200 homes planned for auto wrecking yard site

NEWARK — Plans are in the works to demolish a car wrecking yard that backs up to a flood control channel and replace it with more than 200 homes, according to city documents. Integral Communities, a Newport Beach-based developer, has submitted plans to Newark that call for the demolishing of...
Consider My Voice

Consider My Voice

I hope that City of Livermore can give every resident, not a specific group, a chance to express their opinion and viewpoint on "Kaiser Air to Livermore Airport,” i.e., let every single Livermore residence has voting opportunity. We have to avoid the possible skew problem. every voice puts together means...
Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
City Center Apartments
Fremont, California

City Center Apartments

Applications are now being accepted for the lottery waitlist for City Center Apartments, a new affordable housing development located at 38631 Fremont Boulevard in Central Fremont. At this time, applications are being accepted for 14 of the 60 rental units at City Center Apartments. Applications can be submitted online via...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore Council to Decide on Eden Housing, May 24

The Eden Housing project is set to go before the Livermore City Council during a May 24, 7 p.m. meeting. Mayor Bob Woerner stated at this week’s city council meeting that the council expects to hear comments about the 2.5-acre affordable housing project proposed for the downtown core, at the southeastern corner of Railroad Avenue and South L Street. Woerner said that the meeting could extend beyond one day, because a large number of public speakers were expected to participate.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
Is City Downsizing Sweeney Park?

Is City Downsizing Sweeney Park?

Commentary ... the Housing Authority wants to purchase the portion of the UP land ... to expand Parrot Village ... On July 5, 2016, the City Council unanimously approved the Jean Sweeney Open Space Park Design Development Plan. That plan included expansion of the park by adding 2.8 acres of Union Pacific Railroad (UP) land that adjoins the southern border of the park. On Sept. 4, 2018, Council adopted a resolution authorizing eminent domain proceedings in the Alameda County Superior Court to obtain the UP land.
Why?

Why?

Why does the Livermore City Council not support a modified plan for the Eden Project that will result in more low-income housing and more housing for our essential workers? Why not support a modified plan that will result in a much-desired larger downtown park? Why not support a modified plan that will provide the city mandated amount of parking and less congestion?
Eden Housing Project on Council Agenda

Eden Housing Project on Council Agenda

The Eden Housing project has been placed on the City Council agenda for its meeting on May 24 at 7:00PM. The Council’s decision is critical to the future of our downtown center. If you want more affordable housing not less, but across the street rather than on what should be a public community park, then please speak at the virtual meeting.
Stick with The Plan

Stick with The Plan

I have been following, and been involved in, the developments concerning the Downtown Plan since 2015. There has been considerable effort put in by many citizens of Livermore to have some say in the future of the core of the downtown hub. After much work and considerable give and take by everyone, it seemed that an agreement was reached that most everyone could support. Everyone was glad for affordable housing, just not in having it dominate most of the block. Maybe I am missing something here, but I don’t understand how, after everything the residents of Livermore went through to come up with a workable compromise, Eden Housing is allowed to just watch from the sidelines, and when the dust clears to say, “Now let's show you what we plan to build. Oh, and by the way, we expect Livermore to provide the extra parking we need.” (Were they ever listening to what the community wanted?) Anyone who plans to build in Livermore should be required to provide real world parking solutions and not paper, pretend solutions. How many couples, where both are working, can get by with one car? The need for more affordable housing is not in question, but adding to the footprint and height of this project is not the long-term answer. And it is not what everyone agreed upon. The decisions being made now will define the essence & vibrancy of the downtown core for many decades to come. If developed thoughtfully, it can be a destination, not only for those who are tourists, or here on business, but for the entire community. A larger housing footprint in that space does not benefit the community as a whole, tourism, entertainment or education. Larger buildings around a glorified walkway are not going to attract anyone to downtown Livermore and are not going to provide hotel visitors or residents with any lasting Livermore experience. There are plenty of places within a short distance of downtown for housing, and every vacant lot within a mile of downtown will end up with housing on it. Perhaps more of that could be affordable housing.
City Staff Work for Citizens

City Staff Work for Citizens

I must be missing something. Aren't the Livermore Council and Planning Commission supposed to work on behalf of the citizenry? According to what I've read in the past, the council's own polling showed that parking was the number one concern of Livermore residents. Number One. Yet, time and again the city staff puts forth plans that ignore this premier concern. 1) Reducing the width of parking spaces might improve the numbers slightly but only benefits those citizens with small cars. How does that help the majority of citizens with SUV's and larger cars? 2) Approving and promoting a downtown housing project that doesn't have enough spaces for its own residents. How does this help the rest of us when we attempt to enjoy the downtown? 3) How about a hotel that may end up using some city garage parking? Come on guys, you're supposed to represent us. Please do so.
Alameda, CAEast Bay Times

Alameda briefs: Island’s July Fourth parade canceled for second year

The city of Alameda’s popular Fourth of July parade usually attracts more than 60,000 people but will not take place again this year due to the city’s COVID-19 pandemic response. City officials hope to let the parade return in 2022 and urge residents to instead celebrate July 4 with neighbors, friends and family in other activities compliant with pandemic safety restrictions.
San Francisco, CApostnewsgroup.com

Greenlining Institute and RePower LA Coalition Applaud Gov. Newsom’s Relief Plans

With utility shut-offs for hundreds of thousands of California families struggling with COVID-19-related economic hardships, The Greenlining Institute praised Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Monday. The California Comeback plan outlines the administration’s commitment to relieving families burdened by mounting water and energy bills. “With millions of Californians either unemployed or...
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Judith Cimino, Wise Choice VA

The following person(s) doing business as: Judith Cimino, Wise Choice VA, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner(s): Judith Anne Cimino, 389 Basswood Cmn. #12, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual. The date on which the registrant first commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name(s) listed above: N/A. Signature of Registrant/s/: Judith Anne Cimino, Owner. This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Alameda on April 26, 2021. Expires April 26, 2026. The Independent Legal No. 4865. Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2021.