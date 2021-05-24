City Council To Take Up Controversial Downtown Housing Project

I have been following, and been involved in, the developments concerning the Downtown Plan since 2015. There has been considerable effort put in by many citizens of Livermore to have some say in the future of the core of the downtown hub. After much work and considerable give and take by everyone, it seemed that an agreement was reached that most everyone could support. Everyone was glad for affordable housing, just not in having it dominate most of the block. Maybe I am missing something here, but I don’t understand how, after everything the residents of Livermore went through to come up with a workable compromise, Eden Housing is allowed to just watch from the sidelines, and when the dust clears to say, “Now let's show you what we plan to build. Oh, and by the way, we expect Livermore to provide the extra parking we need.” (Were they ever listening to what the community wanted?) Anyone who plans to build in Livermore should be required to provide real world parking solutions and not paper, pretend solutions. How many couples, where both are working, can get by with one car? The need for more affordable housing is not in question, but adding to the footprint and height of this project is not the long-term answer. And it is not what everyone agreed upon. The decisions being made now will define the essence & vibrancy of the downtown core for many decades to come. If developed thoughtfully, it can be a destination, not only for those who are tourists, or here on business, but for the entire community. A larger housing footprint in that space does not benefit the community as a whole, tourism, entertainment or education. Larger buildings around a glorified walkway are not going to attract anyone to downtown Livermore and are not going to provide hotel visitors or residents with any lasting Livermore experience. There are plenty of places within a short distance of downtown for housing, and every vacant lot within a mile of downtown will end up with housing on it. Perhaps more of that could be affordable housing.