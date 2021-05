Internet is a tricky place and there’s numerous proof about the same. Recently, Super Dancer and India’s Best Dancer judge Geeta Kapur became the talk of the town after she posted a few pictures of herself in a red outfit along with sindoor on Instagram. The photos she uploaded a few days back grabbed attention due to the sindoor on her forehead. Fans in the comment section asked her if she is married? For the unaware, choreographer Geeta is unmarried but still is fondly called maa by her students. Malaika Arora Gets Mercilessly Trolled for Attempting the Dhunuchi Dance on the Sets of Super Dancer 4 (Watch Video).