Federal officials on Thursday announced a sweeping relaxation of face mask guidelines, including allowing fully vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks in most places. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you have stopped doing because of the pandemic.”