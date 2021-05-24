newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Ohio Math Expert Model Shows COVID-19 Cases Could Rise After Restrictions End

By WKSU
wksu.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio’s recent decision to end mask mandates and distancing restrictions could be a dangerous one, according to a Case Western Reserve University mathematician. Professor Daniela Calvetti warns that despite more Ohioans getting their second dose of the COVID vaccine, there are still plenty of unvaccinated people who risk spreading COVID-19. She’s created a model that tracks cases week-to-week as vaccination numbers increase. She says most of those tracked by the model should have the least chance of viral transmission as a result of vaccination, while people who don't appear in the model have the highest chance of transmission.

