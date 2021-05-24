newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Who honoured with coins by The Royal Mint

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Who are being honoured with commemorative coins by The Royal Mint. The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmakers follow in the footsteps of Queen, Sir Elton John and David Bowie who have been recognised with the official monetary honour as part of the UK coinmakers' ‘Music Legends’ series. Frontman Roger Daltrey gave...

www.contactmusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
Seal
Person
David Bowie
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Commemorative Coins#Queen#Logo Design#Legacy#The Royal Mint#Mod#Rickenbacker#British#Coin Collectors#Legendary British Artists#Music Legends Series#Pinball Wizard#Feature#Uk#Guitarist Pete Townshend#Frontman Roger Daltrey#Live Performances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musickentlive.news

Royal Mint launches The Who commemorative coin to mark band's legacy

A new commemorative coin marking The Who's contribution to music has been unveiled by The Royal Mint. To celebrate the launch, the iconic band's co-founder and lead singer, Roger Daltrey, visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins, giving the band’s seal of approval. The Who...
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

My Denomination: The Who celebrated on new commemorative UK coin

The U.K.’s Royal Mint has released a new range of commemorative coins saluting The Who, marking only the fourth time that a British music artist has been celebrated on the country’s coinage. The new coin features a design that combines images alluding to various aspects of The Who’s career: The...
Worldguitar.com

You can now buy a £68,000, one-kilo gold coin in honour of The Who

The UK’s Royal Mint has announced a new set of commemorative gold coins in honour of British rock band The Who, ranging from a small uncirculated commemorative nickel coin to a solid kilo of gold emblazoned with the same design. The design, which is part of The Royal Mint’s Music...
Worldcoinupdate.com

United Kingdom: Iconic rock group The Who features on latest “British Music Legends” collector coin series

The Royal Mint has released (24th May) their latest collection of gold and silver collector coins which is part of their popular series entitled “British Music Legends.” Following in the footsteps of the three earlier tributes to such legends as Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, this latest tribute features The Who. With nearly 60 years as an active rock band and millions of fans worldwide, The Who has become one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century and have sold over 100 million records internationally.
Celebritieswcsx.com

Elton John Recalls the Drag Names He Gave to Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury & More

Elton John recalls the drag names he bestowed upon some of his most famous friends including Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury and John Lennon. Sir Elton delves into this topic in The Queer Bible, a new book due out June 15 made up of a number of essays from various queer celebrities including Tan France, Gus Kenworthy, Paris Lees, Russell Tovey and Munroe Bergdorf.
Musicloudersound.com

Rick Wakeman: the soundtrack of my life

Rick Wakeman has played keyboards on far more than his fair share of bona fide rock classics, as a solo performer, a member of Yes and The Strawbs, and alongside David Bowie, Lou Reed, Elton John, Black Sabbath, Cat Stevens, T. Rex and more as one of the glam epoch’s most prolific session stalwarts.
U.K.coinupdate.com

United Kingdom: New 50-pence coins honour inventor John Logie Baird, the Father of Television

The Royal Mint has released (10th May) the third coin which is part of the series entitled “Innovation in Science,” focusing on British scientific contributions and the people behind the discoveries. The 2021-dated coins feature the life and works of John Logie Baird (1888–1946), who pioneered television development and follows the coins dedicated to the work of Stephen Hawking and Rosalind Franklin. The coin marks the 75th anniversary of Baird’s death and also the legacy of his groundbreaking creations. Born out of the desire to have “radio with pictures” and the curious practise of listeners actually looking at their radio set during programmes, and with necessity being the mother of invention, sounds accompanied by pictures was just a matter of time. The first true mark of television success was the transmission of a live human face initially achieved by Baird in 1925.
Visual Artwersm.com

The Hollywood Sign Will Be Minted As An NFT

A non-fungible token (NFT) of the iconic Hollywood sign will be minted and auctioned off this summer. Sugar23, the management and creative platform founded in 2017 by Oscar-winning manager-producer Michael Sugar, has partnered with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to commission a digital artwork NFT of the world-famous Hollywood sign.
MusicPosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Facts About Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven"

In the pantheon of classic rock songs, there's arguably no tune more classic than “Stairway to Heaven.” Led Zeppelin’s 1971 opus has it all: mystical lyrics, memorable riffs, a monster guitar solo, and crazy urban legends involving Hobbits and the Devil. In celebration of the song’s 50th anniversary, here are 11 facts about "Stairway to Heaven" that are guaranteed to put a bustle in your hedgerow—whatever that means.
Food & Drinksmanofmany.com

Get Schwifty with the New Pickle Rick Mint Maxibon

Wubba lubba dub dub! The mulitverse’s favourite odd-couple are getting their own sweet treat. Thanks to Maxibon, the dual-sided dessert sandwich, Rick and Morty are being immortalised in ice cream with the new limited-edition Maxibon Pickle Rick Mint flavour. Get schwifty team. Bringing together two of Australia’s best-loved cult-favourites, the...
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

The Royal Family Sends Thank You Notes to Fans Who Sent Condolences on the Death of Prince Philip

In April, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, passed away at the age of 99. Since then, many members of the royal family have shared sweet remembrances of the departed royal, from family photos of Philip that were made public for the first time to Princess Eugenie's moving Instagram post to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute to the late prince on their Archewell website. Recently the family has also begun sending out notes of gratitude to fans who sent words of condolence on the passing of Prince Philip, including a particularly sweet one from the Cambridges.
Moviesmajorcadailybulletin.com

'The Crown' to be honoured by the Spain Film Commission

The popular British television series ‘The Crown’ has won the Spain Film Commission Fitur Screen award for Best International Audiovisual Production shot in Spain. ‘The Crown’ follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and events involving the rest of the British Royal family and the series has been watched by more than 100 million households around the world.
Celebritieswmgk.com

Alice Cooper And Elton John Recreate Wild Photo From 50 Years Ago

Over the weekend, Bernie Taupin celebrated his 71st birthday, which led to quite the photograph. Back when he turned 21, a wild scene was captured with him, Alice Cooper, Elton John and actor / infamous center square on Hollywood Squares, Paul Lynde partying. SO… they decided to recreate it 50 years later!
U.K.coinupdate.com

Perth Mint — Australia: Tribute to legendary Sydney Mint gold Sovereigns feature on new Piedfort gold Proof coins

The Perth Mint has released their 2021-dated sovereign which replicates a favourite reverse design with collectors of legacy Australian coinage. Inspired by Sovereigns made at the Sydney Mint between 1855 and 1866, this year’s annual Sovereign includes a reverse design that highlights the coveted gold coins minted during this time. The coin itself has quite a history connected with its production, unlike South Australia, which overcame a currency shortage by striking the Adelaide pound coin without British government approval, Victoria and NSW followed protocol and petitioned for a branch of the Royal Mint to be established in their colonies. As such, Australia’s first official branch of Great Britain’s Royal Mint was established in a part of Sydney Hospital in 1854. The branch began receiving gold from strikes in New South Wales in May 1855, and soon issued its first coins in June that same year. The “Sydney Mint” produced both Sovereigns and half Sovereigns with dies prepared in London and carrying designs created by James Wyon (obverse) and Leonard Charles Wyon (reverse). Though the reverse side featured a uniquely Australian design, with the words “Australia” and “Sydney Mint” featured boldly, the obverse side was similar to English coins with the plain, ribboned head of Queen Victoria noted as her first effigy. The reverse also featured the royal crown of St. Edward within a wreath of laurel, while the word “AUSTRALIA” was centred. Of particular interest was the notation of “SYDNEY MINT” placed above the design. In total, 502,000 Sovereign coins were minted that year with 21,000 half Sovereign coins having been produced. A change in the obverse was introduced in 1857 onto both denominations when a sprig of banksia, an Australian wildflower, was integrated into the hair ribbon seen on Queen Victoria.
Musicwesufm.org

Our Favorite Songs (251 – 260)

Nominated by Michael Benson of 75% Folk. Nominated by Sir Jon of Pint O’ Comics who says: My absolute favourite Van Morrison song off what is likely my favourite Van album. Caravan just speaks to me in ways other, more recognizable songs on the album ever can. 253. Bohemian Rhapsody...
Worldcoinworld.com

Pobjoy Mint honors emperor angelfish in third release of 50-penny coin series

Pobjoy Mint has produced a third coin in the new series of Sea Creatures 50-penny coins issued on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory. The third coin in the collection features the emperor angelfish, the best known of all saltwater angelfish. Their distinctive colors are truly regal, with yellow and royal blue horizontal lines streaming across their frame.
Musichifiplus.com

Music Interview: Susie Vanner and Kipper Eldridge

Susie Vanner could hold the record for the longest gap between a debut single and her first album coming out. In 1968, under the name Sue Lynne, she released a 7in on RCA, called ‘Reach For The Moon’, and went on to record a handful of rare singles that became Northern Soul club floor-fillers. One of them, ‘You’ / ‘Don’t Pity Me’ is currently worth £750 on record collectors website Discogs.