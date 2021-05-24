newsbreak-logo
Classical Music Highlight: Mastering the Art of Playing the Flute

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article18th Century composer Joseph Bodin de Boismortier litterally wrote the book on how to play the flute. We'll enjoy one of his concerts for five flutes during our morning music beginning at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

Musicoperawire.com

Q & A : Classical Musical Producer David Frost on The Art of Recording Music

On the other side of the concert stage or recording booth from the singer, another artist is working their magic. This is the music recording artist. They consult about repertoire, prepare for the recording sessions, produce them and later supervise all post-production activities. One of the best in this field is David Frost, who has produced numerous critically-acclaimed classical music recordings. This Metropolitan Opera producer is also working with some of the biggest labels–Decca, Deutsche Grammophon, Sony Classical and countless more–and the biggest names, including Renée Fleming and Riccardo Muti. He has won the second highest number of Grammy awards ever, behind Quincy Jones, and was named Classical Producer of the Year seven times in total; most recently this year. There are now 19 Grammy wins and 25 nominations to his credit.
Roxbury Township, NJhopatconglakeregionalnews.com

Roxbury Arts Alliance - Unleashes Summer Music Events

The Roxbury Arts Alliance welcomes the extraordinary vocal talents of Rhonda Denét, who, accompanied by the Silver Fox Songs Trio, will perform a review of classic rhythm & blues and soul celebrating a time when this primarily African-American genre crossed over to mainstream audiences. (Cost $10) FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES...
Interlochen, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

Interlochen Arts Academy Festival 2021 LIVE on Classical IPR

This year's Interlochen Arts Academy students have just completed a year like no other. From their arrival on campus back in August to the end of the school year, they maintained rigorous masking and distancing all while attending classes and making art and music. This Academy year draws to a...
Theater & DanceEyewitness News

Unique Spin on a Classic Play

There's a new musical version of Shakespeare's comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" being put on at Fuse Theatre. Students rehearsed and are performing virtually! The show's director Lara Morton and Sylvia Sonenstein, one of the actors, are telling us more. For details visit fusetheatrect.org.
Musiclawrentian.com

World Premieres for Flute

Last Sunday, members of the Conservatory’s Flute and Composition Studios sat scattered among the seats of Harper Hall, a simultaneously cozy and distanced setting that allowed the performers to play live and unmasked. For many on the evening’s program, taking the stage would be their first live-audience experience in over a year.
Madison, WIwortfm.org

YOU Can Host A Classical Music Show on WORT!

Do you love early music? Carol, Alan and Sarah – the hosts of Musica Antiqua, one of the nation’s longest running early music radio programs – are looking for you to join the collective and host a monthly show. If you have knowledge of and enthusiasm for historically informed performances of Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music, please fill out a volunteer music host application (see below.) A minimum commitment of one year is required; training will be provided. Please apply by June 13, 2021 to ensure consideration. Email questions to musica.antiqua@wortfm.org.
Eden Prairie, MNeplocalnews.org

Free Pop-up Classical Music Concert

The Bach Society of Minnesota (BSM) is presenting a series of Mobile Mini-Concerts this May. This is a series of free and family-friendly, pop-up outdoor concerts throughout the Twin Cities. Each mini concert is performed by one to two professional classical musicians from the Twin Cities community and lasts about 15 minutes. A concert is popping up in Eden Prairie at Purgatory Creek Park Pavilion on Sunday, May 23, at 1:40pm.
MusicMusic Week

Round Hill Music acquires Telegram Studios' master recordings

Round Hill Music has agreed a deal for Swedish label Telegram Studios' master recordings. The indie's catalogue includes work by Estelle, System Of A Down's Serj Tankia, Throwing Muses, Ziggy Marley and Surfer Blood. “It’s been a thrill work with Niklas, Bjorn and Klas to acquire this set of master...
Boston, MABoston Globe

10 ways to fill your summer with classical music

SPOLETO FESTIVAL USA The famed festival is returning to in-person performances this summer, but also plans to quickly release taped highlights from each concert. Online audiences can catch several pieces by resident composer Jessica Meyer including “From Our Ashes” (written for violinist Livia Sohn, who is recovering from focal dystonia); a nonet by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; and the first movement of Beethoven’s “Archduke” Trio featuring violinist and festival chamber music director Geoff Nuttall, pianist Inon Barnatan, and cellist Alisa Weilerstein. Programs will be available through June 18. May 29-June 18. www.spoletousa.org.
Musickuvo.org

On Stage—The Flute

Join host Susan Gatschet on Saturday, May 29, at 10 pm for KUVO’s performance archive program “On Stage” celebrates one of the smallest instruments on the bandstand – the flute. KUVO’s performance archives go way back, even before we were in Five Points. In September of 1994, Lew Tabackin played...
Entertainmentnafme.org

Young Flute Player Wins International Recognition with a Plastic Flute

Young Flute Player Wins International Recognition with a Plastic Flute. This was what Ananda heard from her mother when she first begged to play the flute when she was only three years old: “You will have to wait.” Even though she was enthusiastic to learn, traditional metal flutes are too heavy and large for young children. Therefore, her mother began giving piano lessons to Ananda at the age of four to fulfill her eagerness to make music.
Ames, IAnevadaiowajournal.com

Master class: Ames High chamber music trio to perform Thursday

Three Ames High School musicians participated in a virtual master class Sunday with a nationally acclaimed ensemble, the Merz Trio, and will perform during the Ames High Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the main auditorium of the high school. “The Merz Trio is one of the most lauded...
Safety Harbor, FLBeach Beacon

Ana Popovic to play Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

SAFETY HARBOR — Guitar slinger and Serbian-born blues singer Ana Popovic will perform Saturday, May 29, at 5 and 8 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Doors for the early show will open at 4:30 p.m. Doors for the late show...
Musictheartsdesk.com

Classical CDs: Horns, musical autobiography and Australian landscapes

Dennis Brain: Homage (Warner Classics) Eleven CDs, assembled to mark the centenary of the legendary hornist’s birth. Whoop whoop. Start at the beginning, with a 1938 recording of Mozart’s K334 Divertimento. The horn writing isn’t spectacular but the two players are perfectly blended, phrasing as one. This was the 16-year-old Dennis Brain’s recording debut, sat alongside his father Aubrey in Abbey Road Studios. Dennis’s clean, pure tone was a constant throughout his short but spectacular career, the move from a narrow-bore piston instrument to a modern Alexander horn managed without any loss of lustre.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Electronic Dance Music Euphoria 2021

It’s time to celebrate the birth of electronic dance music euphoria 2021. For three years now, Kulture Music Factory has been delivering world-class, high quality electronic dance music. In this year’s edition, they’ve upped the ante with a huge performance at the DEF LIVE Festival in Germany. This year’s lineup includes artists such as Armani, Fergie, David Gutta and many others. It’s sure to be a high point for anyone interested in electronic dance music.
Taos, NMTaos News

Elizabeth Jose A colorful alchemy of music and art

Elizabeth Jose has been in Taos only about 16 years, but to her many friends and fans it is hard to imagine the music or art scene without her warm presence and joyous laughter. She sauntered in to chat with us on a recent rainy day brandishing a fabulous pink flamingo umbrella.
Musicsimplybuckhead.com

PLAYING TO LEARN THE LOVE OF MUSIC

FUN SONGS, SUPPORTIVE TEACHERS CREATE EDUCATIONAL HARMONY. Brandon Voss’ first taste of music education hit a sour note. Voss, then 9, eagerly accepted his organist dad’s offer to start piano lessons in Memphis, Tennessee, because music looked fun. But the elder Voss proved to lack the patience to teach his son, who then studied with more than 40 piano teachers over two years.
Musicwfmt.com

Video | Music of Romantic Masters Played Live By Duo Dotto-Cho

It was already a lovely day, but the music of Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, and Johannes Brahms somehow managed to make the spring afternoon even brighter. On May 26, 2021, Duo Dotto-Cho gave this performance of seminal Romantic era music to a radio and internet audience.
Musicnewmusicusa.org

The Art of Being True: Liberalism in Music & Stream of Consciousness

[Ed. Note: Today we present our fifth and penultimate installment of excerpts from an anthology of writings by the 12 participants of M³ (Mutual Mentorship for Musicians) in advance of their next round of concerts taking place on June 12 and 13, 2021 under the auspices of the National Jazz Museum (and which have received funding from New Music USA). The anthology, The Art of Being True is edited by author, journalist, and musician Jordannah Elizabeth, entitled The Art of Being True and is published in its entirety on Elizabeth’s website Publik/Private. Back in December, in support of M³’s debut concerts, which were also presented online by the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, we asked all twelve of the initial participating musicians involved in this initiative to write about how mutual mentorship and creative collaboration have affected their artistic process. – FJO]