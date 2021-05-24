Classical Music Highlight: Mastering the Art of Playing the Flute

On the other side of the concert stage or recording booth from the singer, another artist is working their magic. This is the music recording artist. They consult about repertoire, prepare for the recording sessions, produce them and later supervise all post-production activities. One of the best in this field is David Frost, who has produced numerous critically-acclaimed classical music recordings. This Metropolitan Opera producer is also working with some of the biggest labels–Decca, Deutsche Grammophon, Sony Classical and countless more–and the biggest names, including Renée Fleming and Riccardo Muti. He has won the second highest number of Grammy awards ever, behind Quincy Jones, and was named Classical Producer of the Year seven times in total; most recently this year. There are now 19 Grammy wins and 25 nominations to his credit.