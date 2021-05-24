Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j6T08_0a91NWak00

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1%, recovering about half of last week's losses. Gains were led by tech stocks.

Investors worry a global economic recovery might be hampered if rising inflation prompts governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus. But a Federal Reserve official helped to allay some of those fears when he said Tuesday the U.S. central bank shouldn't look at changing policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“U.S. markets delivered a positive start for the week, as easing inflation concerns drive a bounce in tech,” said Yeap Jun Rong of IG in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.6% to 3,553.12 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.6% to 28,534.27. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.2% to 28,764.21.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.8% higher at 3,168.07 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney added 0.7% to 7,092.30. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Stocks fell after hitting a record high May 7 amid growing concern higher inflation as economies revive would disrupt commerce or prompt governments to roll back stimulus spending and easy credit.

On Monday, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, told Yahoo Finance more inflation was “not really a surprise” and it wasn't time to rethink monetary policy.

Fed officials said earlier the U.S. economy would be allowed to “run hot,” with inflation above the central bank's 2% target, to ensure a recovery is established.

“I think there will come a time when we can talk more about changing the parameters of monetary policy," Bullard said. “I don’t think we should do it when we’re still in the pandemic.”

The S&P 500 rose to 4,197.05. The index is now on track for a 0.4% monthly gain as the latest quarterly profit-reporting season nears an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 34,393.98. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% to 13,661.17.

Nvidia rose 4.1%, while Micron Technology added 2.7%. Among communication stocks, Facebook gained 2.7% and Twitter jumped 4.8%.

Companies that rely on direct consumer spending made solid gains, while sectors that are viewed as safe havens such as utilities lagged.

Bond yields, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, fell as prices rose. That often is taken as a sign investors are less concerned about inflation, which can erode the value of that payout.

On Friday, the Commerce Department releases one of its inflation gauges, the personal consumption and expenditures index, or Core PCE. The Fed prefers that tool to measure inflation, instead of the consumer price index released earlier in the month.

Economists surveyed by FactSet expect Core PCE to be up 3% from a year ago, which would be above the Fed target.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 11 cents to $66.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.47 to $66.05 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained 20 cents to $68.57 per barrel in London. It added $2.02 the previous session to $68.46.

The dollar declined to 108.72 yen from Monday's 108.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.2230 from $1.2213.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
39K+
Followers
50K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Core Inflation#Asian Stocks#Global Stocks#Global Stock Markets#Wall St#Ap#Federal Reserve#Ig#The Hang Seng#Yahoo Finance#Nasdaq Composite#Micron Technology#The Commerce Department#Factset Expect Core Pce#Asx#Asian Stock Markets#Inflation Fears#Inflation Concerns#Southeast Asian Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Tech Stocks
Place
Asia
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Facebook
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Gold And Silver Rise As More Investors Aren't Buying The Fed's Messages

As inflation continues to heat up, gold and silver markets are once again on the verge of breaking out. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the much-anticipated Consumer Price Index data. The CPI came in at a full 5.0% year-over-year through May. The so-called “core” rate, which excludes...
Stockstnledger.com

Stocks notch modest gains; 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as...
StocksNBC New York

European Stocks Close Higher as Traders Shrug Off Inflation Fears; Deutsche Bank Down 1.7%

LONDON — European markets climbed to record highs on Friday as traders shrugged off a sharp rise in U.S. inflation, with many strategists believing it to be transitory. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.7% by the close, notching its sixth consecutive session of gains. All sectors finished in positive territory, led by basic resources which rose 1.9%. For the week, the Stoxx 600 benchmark rose by 1.1%
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Updated Fed Interest Rate Dot Plot

The price of gold pares the advance following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield bounces back from a fresh monthly low (1.43%), and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision is likely to sway the near-term outlook for bullion as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
BusinessDailyFx

Inflation (CPI), The Fed & ECB – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Rates markets an indication for next weeks Fed meeting?. Unsurprising inflation data sets up speculative talks for next week. Inflation was the talk of the week with actual figures coming in above estimates (see economic calendar below). The recent hype about soaring inflation strangely had minimal impact on financial markets with volatility remaining fairly passive. Many analysts who agree with the “transitory” standpoint by the Fed can find solace in the fact that while inflation numbers are high, the major contributors are a handful of products such as lumber and automobiles.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye calm start as US shrugs off CPI

(June 11): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Friday after U.S. shares and Treasuries rallied as investors judged that a jump in inflation is likely to be transitory, leaving scope for ongoing central-bank support. Equity futures were little changed in Japan and Australia, and higher in Hong Kong....
Businessteletrader.com

Wall Street closes higher despite high inflation

United States equity markets closed the trading session on Thursday with gains as investors were hopeful in regards to the economic recovery following new data reports. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared to a near-13-year high of 5% year-on-year, higher than estimates and last month's figures. Jobless claims also fell below expectations to 376,000. US household net worth also rose by 3.8% compared to the previous year to a total of $136.9 trillion, allegedly boosted by stock markets' surge.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks rally, yields drop as US CPI data calms investors

NEW YORK (June 11): Global stock markets rallied to new highs and bond yields slid on Thursday after a jump in U.S. inflation was viewed as insufficient to alter the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy stance that rising consumer prices will be transitory. MSCI's global benchmark, the S&P 500 and...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly higher after recouping early losses on Friday, extending the modest gains of the previous sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 above the 7,300 level near all-time highs, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street as encouraging data from the U.S. quelled inflation fears. The weakness in financial stocks was offset by strength in gold miners and technology stocks.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks gain as inflation woes ease, set for weekly decline

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains as inflationary concerns ease. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 10.35 points, or 0.32%, to 3,234.99 as of 02:27 GMT. For the week, the index is set to log the first decline in a month. ** The Bank of Korea (BOK) will start normalising its loose monetary policy in an orderly manner once the economy is seen on track for a solid recovery, the central bank's governor said. ** A jump in U.S. inflation is largely viewed as temporary and that's coming as a relief tin investors who are worried about rising interest rates, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.37% and peer SK Hynix rose 2.44%, while LG Chem rose 2.11% and Naver fell 0.40%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 27.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,111.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% higher than its previous close at 1,115.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,111.7 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,110.8. ** The KOSPI has risen 12.58% so far this year, and gained 0.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has lost 2.3% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 points to 110.79. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.305%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.074%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads Asian FX higher as U.S. inflation concerns ease

* Rupiah at one-month high on the dollar * Fed, BoJ, Bank Indonesia policy meetings next week By Nikhil Nainan June 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led gains across Asia's risk-sensitive currencies on Friday after U.S. inflation data was enough to convince investors that the rise in prices may be temporary. South Korea's won and Thailand's baht gained around 0.5% as the dollar nursed small losses following the report. Traders in Asia had been cautious all week as they watched for any signal in the data that may prompt the Federal Reserve to discuss early tapering of its massive stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields fell to lows not seen since early March at one point in Asian trade, with traders saying short-covering was driving the rally. "With the global market backdrop turning more constructive for bond investments, investors may re-focus on yield differentials," OCBC Bank analysts said in a note. Asia's emerging market currencies and bonds, though considered riskier, traditionally yield more than their peers in developed markets. The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds, which offer one of the highest returns in emerging markets, fell to its lowest since mid-February before rebounding to levels seen earlier this week. With U.S. inflation data out of the way, focus will now turn to the Fed's policy meeting next week, which will happen alongside meetings by central banks of Indonesia, Taiwan and Japan. Stocks markets in the region also largely gained, with South Korea leading the way with a 0.8% rise, while Thailand , the Philippines and others rose no more than half a percent. In a sign of confidence, the Thai central bank allowed banks to pay interim dividends, saying they have sufficient capital to deal with the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks. The country's top banks were up around 1%. In Singapore, shares were roughly flat and the local dollar marginally higher. The city-state plans a phased easing of its COVID-19 restrictions from next week. Although bets on the reopening was largely factored in, analysts say the bank-and-landlord-heavy Singapore benchmark has further room to rise. Carmen Lee, head of OCBC investment research, said there are sectors "which have not done as well as, and not priced as much of the optimism," adding that the financial sector has done well, but has more upside. HIGHLIGHT: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 8 basis points to 6.424%​​ ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields fell 2 basis points to 1.67%​​ ** S.Korea to begin normalising monetary policy when economy sustains recovery - central bank Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0632 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.05 -5.60 -0.03 5.48 China +0.09 +2.21 -0.39 3.56 India +0.09 +0.11 0.35 12.95 Indonesia +0.39 -1.06 -0.03 2.12 Malaysia +0.16 -2.24 -0.41 -3.30 Philippines +0.06 +0.67 0.47 -3.25 S.Korea +0.45 -2.21 0.76 13.08 Singapore +0.11 -0.08 0.06 11.28 Taiwan +0.34 +3.16 0.32 16.84 Thailand +0.42 -3.48 0.50 12.70 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sriraj Kalluvila)
New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Wall Street Ekes Out Gains to Close Languid Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher at the end of a torpid week marked with few market-moving catalysts and persistent concerns over whether current inflation spikes could linger and cause the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish policy sooner than expected. The Nasdaq gained the most...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stocks stall, S&P 500 still on track for a 3rd weekly gain

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, but the S&P 500 is still on pace for its third weekly gain in a row. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and was 0.1% lower as of 1:06 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91 points, or 0.3%, to 34,375 and the Nasdaq Composite rose less than 0.1%. With the exception of the Dow, the indexes are on pace to close the week higher.
StocksRTTNews

U.S. Stocks Continue To Turn In A Lackluster Performance

After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a lackluster performance in mid-day trading on Friday. The choppy trading comes after the S&P 500 ended the previous session at a new record closing high. Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed...
Businessteletrader.com

Europe closes higher as inflation fears subside

Major stock markets in Europe closed Friday's trading session higher, as traders were bolstered by the recent news concerning inflation. Officials from the European Central Bank (ECB) noted that policies were working, following the news that the ECB was keeping its interest rates at the same level. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's Rishi Sunak called the country's rise in the GDP promising, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was optimistic about global economic recovery at the opening of the G7 summit.