Supporting global decentralized and virtual clinical trials during challenging times and beyond

By Leandro Moreira, SVP of Corporate Development, Yourway
biopharmadive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEK: Decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) utilizing direct-to-patient (DTP) services, including the provision of drug products, ancillary supplies, and home healthcare visits, have demonstrated significant benefits in patient recruitment and enrollment and reducing burdens on patients. Additionally, they have facilitated trials investigating rare diseases with geographically dispersed populations and other challenges that were previously impossible. The risks and challenges incurred on clinical trials logistics by the COVID-19 pandemic have made traditional, site-based trials challenging during the pandemic and thus have significantly accelerated the adoption of DCT and DTP trials models to keep site investigators and potentially vulnerable and immunocompromised patients safe from infection. Pandemic impacts have also added new roadblocks to the provision of DTP services that require agility, flexibility, and comprehensive global capabilities to avoid.

