Supporting global decentralized and virtual clinical trials during challenging times and beyond

The adoption of digital health technologies (DHTs) in the industry continues to pave the way to enable decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Participants' needs and convenience are main drivers behind these technologies, and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), along with digital endpoints, are becoming more commonplace. Every pharma and biotech company has an invested interest in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) — which includes medical devices, wearable devices, sensors and apps that connect to health care information systems. IoMT uses the technology consumers have available to them to enable DCTs and allow sponsor companies to keep trial participants safe, healthy and connected. Patient centricity is considered first and foremost in today's clinical trials landscape, and IoMT and DCTs allow sponsors to rethink and revolutionize the clinical trial experience and ultimately provide novel and improved treatments faster to the patients who need them the most.