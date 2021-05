Square Enix has announced plans for a Dragon Quest stream this week that’ll serve as an anniversary celebration as well as a peek at what’s to come for the franchise. The stream is scheduled to take place on May 26th at 8:30 p.m. PT with a livestream placeholder already set up for people to tune into the event ahead of schedule so that they don’t miss anything. This event will also be broadcast in English as well so that more Dragon Quest fans can sit in on the news than in years prior.