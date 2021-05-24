A House Among The Tree Tops That Brings Old Memories To Life
Built in the same spot where the owner’s childhood family home once stood, this house from Yucatan, Mexico has a really special way of interacting with nature and in particular with the beautiful old trees that have been growing on the site for decades. The project was entitled Life on the tree and was completed in 2019 by architecture studio LAAR. At the core of the project stands a desire to bring beautiful old memories to life.www.homedit.com