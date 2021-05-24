newsbreak-logo
New Carolina Journal Online Features

By Mitch Kokai
 3 days ago
David Bass reports for Carolina Journal Online on the return of work search requirements for people seeking N.C. unemployment benefits. John Hood’s CJ Opinion explains why controversial reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones wasn’t canceled at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Audacy

New UNC journalism chair behind the NYT’s ‘1619 Project’

The National Review asks How Bad a Choice Is Nikole Hannah-Jones?. Nikole Hannah-Jones has been appointed to a chair in the University of North Carolina’s journalism school. “She was the mastermind behind the New York Times’ infamous “1619 Project.”. Further proof that fair and balanced journalism is dead. © 2021...
@LockerRoom

N.C. Featured in Forbes Article About States With Fiscal Restraint

Patrick Gleason of Americans for Tax Reform cites North Carolina in his latest Forbes column. As Congress and the Biden White House push for an unprecedented increase in federal spending, Republicans in opposition grapple with the fact that the GOP significantly ratcheted up federal spending during President Donald Trump’s time in office. While most members of Congress show no interest in reining in the growth of federal spending, legislators and governors in state capitals around the U.S., however, are demonstrating that government spending restraint is both achievable as a policy goal and is also politically popular. The states where officials are keeping spending in check are leading by example and sending a message to Washington that public finances can be put in order, so long as the political courage is there to do so. …
@LockerRoom

Martin Center’s Leef Highlights New Argument Against Racial Preferences

George Leef of the Martin Center promotes a new book that tackles problems associated with racial preferences. Last year, advocates of racial preferences in California, where they’d been banned since 1996, attempted to change the law so that state colleges and universities could again give admission advantages to certain groups. Despite outspending opponents by about 15-1 and with backing from big business, labor, and other organizations, the effort at repealing racial neutrality failed by 57-43 percent.
Lawrence D. Bobo honored for contributions to public opinion studies

For Harvard’s Lawrence D. Bobo, the month of May made for notable additions to his academic trophy case. The W.E.B. Du Bois Professor of the Social Sciences and dean of social science was awarded two major prizes in the field of public opinion research and received an additional honor from his alma mater, Loyola Marymount University.
Preparing graduate students for the future of work outside academia

Mary Learner spent her graduate school career studying Shakespeare and other Renaissance writers while Brianna Vickerman was in a chemistry lab studying the delivery of therapeutic drugs. In the course of obtaining doctorates in English and comparative literature and chemistry, the two haven’t typically crossed paths. However, both women, along with students who are getting advanced degrees in fields like journalism, public health and government, are participating in The Graduate School at UNC-Chapel Hill’s new program CareerWell this spring.
@LockerRoom

IN BOX: Burr, Tillis Call On Cooper To Help Small Businesses Struggling to Find Workers

North Carolina’s two U.S. senators – Richard Burr and Thom Tillis – released the following statement on Wednesday, May 26. (emphasis is mine) Today, Senators Richard Burr (R-NC) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) called on Governor Roy Cooper to address North Carolina’s employment shortage, which is harming small businesses across the state. The Senators released the following statement:
@LockerRoom

The inevitable loss of black lives didn’t bother Ezra Klein last year, but the possible loss of votes for Democrats is worrying him now!

The death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 sparked an extraordinary wave of anti-police protests. While most of those protests were peaceful, many turned violent as protestors and/or interlopers resorted to looting and rioting. Billions of dollars worth of property was stolen or destroyed, buildings were burned to the ground, and many lives were lost.
@LockerRoom

Some Critical Race Theory Supporters Want to ‘Burn’ the Constitution

Bryan Preston documents at PJMedia.com a disturbing conservation among supporters of the dangerous Critical Race Theory. According to a handful of critical race theory proponents who want the controversial worldview to be taught in schools and dominate our society, reason must be rejected and the United States Constitution should be “burned.” …