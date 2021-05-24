newsbreak-logo
Baltimore-area schools are determined to get students back in classrooms this fall. How will they coax hesitant parents?

By Liz Bowie, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
Baltimore-area schools are determined to get students back in classrooms this fall. How will they coax hesitant parents? Jeffrey F. Bill

Some schools are half empty across the Baltimore area, and parents in significant numbers are signaling that they aren’t sure they are ready for their children to return in the fall.

But those hesitant parents will find a phalanx of educators — from the U.S. Secretary of Education down to their school principal — nudging them to return their children to a school building.

Determined to return to normalcy, leaders throughout Maryland are planning to open schools five days a week, 180 days a year starting this fall. And while they will offer an online alternative for some students, they see it as an option for a small minority who have proved they do better online or have medical reasons for not returning. In some cases, school systems may restrict the number of students allowed to learn at home.

But getting students back could take a public-relations campaign that would offer vaccinations to students, evidence of safety protocols and one-on-one discussions about a child’s chance for academic success.

“For the vast majority of students for whom in-person learning is safe and advisable, how do you coax them all back into classrooms? That is the fundamental question right now,” said Mike Magee, CEO of Chiefs for Change, a national network of education leaders.

Maryland education officials report just 45% of students in the state are back to in-person classes. So districts have to convince parents whose children have been learning from their bedrooms and kitchen tables for the past year that it is fine to commit to sending them to school.

Most school systems will offer parents an online option for the fall, but how accessible that will be to everyone who wants it and what form it will take is still up in the air. One thing that districts agree on is that having teachers providing both in-person and online instruction doesn’t work well.

For Baltimore, the discussion about online schooling will take place over several weeks of community meetings around the city where administrators answer questions about safety protocols and what parents want in an online option.

Now is not the moment to reduce the options for parents, according to Joe Kane, chair of the Parent, Community Advisory Board to the Baltimore school system. Most parents want their children back in school, he said, but the lower vaccination percentages and vaccine hesitancy in the city are concerns.

”I think they want that option just in case. I don’t think this is the time to start restricting those options when we haven’t gotten fully rid of the virus,” Kane said.

Community schools with health suites and school nurses should educate parents about school safety and vaccines and serve as vaccination centers, he said. That would encourage students to come back, Kane said.

Baltimore City was one of the first area school systems to inch back to in-person learning, beginning in September. Despite that and an aggressive COVID testing program, only about a third of students have returned.

“We are in a space right now where we are championing that students come back for in-person learning,” said Joan Dabrowski, the Baltimore school system’s chief academic officer. The system will begin to survey parents in the next two weeks to find out how many want to return in person.

While Dabrowski said some students excelled at learning online from home, the city school system believes students learn better in classrooms and that school is better for a child’s social and emotional well-being.

“We are going to have an application process” for those who want to continue to learn remotely, and each application will be reviewed with an eye toward how students have done in the past year working online. By the summer, Dabrowski said, parents will have to commit to having their children learn next school year online or in a school.

Baltimore County will be a bit more flexible, allowing parents to opt into virtual learning and then switch to in-person later, for instance if children under 12 become eligible to get vaccinated.

Howard County public schools closed the window May 5 for parents to commit to having their children learn entirely online next year or go back to their school. . Only 2.5% of currently enrolled students are signed up for online classes next fall, according to spokesman Brian Bassett.

Parents might be excused for feeling a little whiplash. It was just a few months ago that some of them were arguing vehemently that their children should be back to in-person classes while school districts dragged their feet — making Maryland among the slowest states to reopen.

The question of whether students should be in school ceased to be a partisan issue when President Joe Biden, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and the president of a teachers union all came out in favor of a return to five-day-a-week, in-person schooling that looks as close to normal as possible. Their positions are now aligned with the Republicans who had fought to get students back sooner.

Magee of Chiefs for Change believes vaccinating students, upgrading ventilation and providing good COVID testing will be the keys to getting them back in school. That may mean, he said, school systems will face an unusual challenge. “Are you going to mount a huge campaign to make sure that all your middle and high school students are vaccinated? It is not easy and it is not what school systems were designed to do.”

Already, Anne Arundel and Baltimore County schools are offering vaccinations at some of their schools.

School administrators and teachers also will need to talk to parents about where their child stands academically and what has been lost during the pandemic. “You have to be transparent and accurate about what has happened to students. Parents deserve accurate information about their child’s pathways during the pandemic,” Magee said.

Maryland school districts still have logistical hurdles to overcome before they set up programs and schools for continued virtual learning. State law requires districts to get approval to create a new school for virtual instruction.

How the Maryland State Department of Education will handle these requests and what its role is in prescribing virtual instruction is unclear. MSDE officials declined to discuss the issue, saying in a statement only that they support a return to five-day-a-week in-person school.

In Harford County, school leaders sought and got the department’s approval for a virtual school under state regulations that govern such schools. Harford students who want to attend online classes will have to leave their local neighborhood school and enroll in a newly created virtual school, leaving behind friends and teachers, at least for this year.

In Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties — all districts applying for state approval of an online program — students will remain enrolled at their regular school while attending a centralized online program. Teachers will be hired to teach specifically for the virtual school, and leaders in all of those school systems say not all the courses offered at in-person schools will be available through the virtual programs. Hands-on career and technology programs, for instance, may not be offered online.

Online programs tied to schools will allow students to participate in extracurricular activities at their regular school, district leaders said.

The Anne Arundel County system has not decided what online model it will use, but spokesman Bob Mosier said any online option will be offered only to students in grades three through 12. In Carroll County, where 74 percent of students are back, elementary students will have an online option with school system teachers. However, in secondary schools, online instruction will be contracted out and feature little live instruction.

Mary Boswell-McComas, chief academic officer in Baltimore County, said officials there believe the online schools and programs will survive past the pandemic. For some students, she said, online learning has allowed them to thrive.

Boswell-McComas said parents will begin to be able to express their preferences this month, but she believes many will feel differently about their children returning to school as time goes on this summer. An early survey to gauge family interest showed about 50% still interested in an online option in the fall.

“I think it is still really early,” she said. “Who knows where may families will be on August 10.”

Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Back to school: NYC should get kids at all grades back in classrooms next year

A week ago, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said fully offering remote learning next school year is a “potential option.” Then, even as he proclaimed that “the plan is for every child to be back in school” in the fall, Mayor de Blasio hedged when pressed on whether families cautious about returning to classrooms will get to keep their kids home for weeks and months at a time and still consider themselves enrolled.
California Statemonvalleyindependent.com

California Area students get lessons in farming

Thanks to a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, elementary students in the California Area School District will learn about farming, eating healthy and raising their own chicks. The district received $9,814.94 last week for curriculum and experiential learning as part of the state’s Farm to School Grant Program,...
Pharmaceuticalsedsurge.com

How School Nurses Are Helping Get Vaccine Shots into the Arms of Students

The FDA’s decision came on Monday: It would authorize emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. Two days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed suit, recommending that adolescents—the youngest population yet—begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. By Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the...
Baltimore, MDWALA-TV FOX10

Baltimore City Schools won't hold back students with failing grades

(CNN) -- Baltimore City Public Schools announced a new grading policy Tuesday that will allow the district to move tens of thousands of students who have failed at least one class up to the next grade level. The students will be assessed in the fall to complete their missed course work during the next school year.
Baltimore, MDWBAL Radio

Baltimore City Schools expands bandwidth for students, teachers

Helping students and teachers stay online has been a challenge for school districts across the state. Most cite a lack of bandwidth used to transfer data from one point to another. Baltimore City is starting to boost technology in its schools using the dark fiber network. In 2019, before the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

AACPS To Begin Moving Students Back Into Classrooms After Board Relaxes Guidelines On Physical Distancing

Principals at all levels of the school system are working to notify families that their students can return to school for either two or four days per week of in-person instruction – something that will occur for some students as early as Monday – in the wake of a decision by the Board of Education […] The post AACPS To Begin Moving Students Back Into Classrooms After Board Relaxes Guidelines On Physical Distancing appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Educationalabamanews.net

Pike Road Schools Central Office Moving to Saint James Church While Schools Adds Classrooms for Growing Student Body

Pike Road Schools Central Office is moving from the Georgia Washington campus to Saint James Church. The central office will be located at Saint James Church for four years. Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter says they have partnered with Saint James Church to lease space to make room for its growing student population at Georgia Washington High School campus which is where Pike Road Central Office is located.
Illinois Statewglt.org

Almost All Unit 5 Students Headed Back to Classrooms This Fall

Unit 5 is anticipating next year to look a lot more like a regular school year. But that may not be good news for all families. Superintendent Kristen Weikle said a resolution passed last week by the Illinois State Board of Education directs schools to resume full in-person learning in the fall. That means the vast majority of students will be expected to return to the classroom, leaving very limited options for remote learning.