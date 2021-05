Shaun Rooney proved the hero again as St Johnstone brought down the curtain on an incredible campaign by completing an unlikely cup double at Hampden Park. Rooney scored the winning goal with a header in the 32nd minute of the League Cup final against Livingston at Hampden Park in February. And when Saturday's Scottish Cup climax against Hibernian at the national stadium crept into the 32nd minute, the 24-year-old wing-back popped up again to make the difference.