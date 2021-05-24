newsbreak-logo
Petroteq Comments on Offer Appearing in German Publication

birminghamnews.net
 4 days ago

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), clean technology company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announces that on May 19, 2021, Petroteq received emails from several European shareholders advising the Company that their brokers had informed them they had received what appeared to be an offer to purchase shares of Petroteq. In addition to being advised of this offer, the Company was directed to Bundesanzeiger, an official publication of the Department of Justice and Consumer Protection, of the Federal Republic of Germany. The link provided as: https://www.bundesanzeiger.de/pub/en/search-result?17. Upon clicking on the link and searching the word 'Petroteq' two search results appear. If 'Uppgard Consult AB Krylbo' is selected, the purported offer can be reviewed in the German language. The notice indicates, among other things, that the offer is not aimed at shareholders in any jurisdiction in which the offer would violate applicable law.

www.birminghamnews.net
EconomyShareCast

Publication and Despatch of Circular

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION IN IT, IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.
Financial Reportswallstreetreporter.com

ESE (OTC: ENTEF) Announces $7.5 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 – ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole bookrunner and lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter“) pursuant to which the Lead Underwriter has agreed, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters“), to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis pursuant to the filing of a short form prospectus, an aggregate of 5,360,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $1.40 per Unit (the “Issue Price“) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,504,000 (the “Offering“).
Economywallstreetreporter.com

Skylight Health Group (OTC: SHGFF) Announces Expected Date of NASDAQ Exchange Listing

TORONTO, May 27, 2021– Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated May 13, 2021, it has received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that its common shares will be able to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market during the week of June 7, 2021 under the symbol “SLHG”, subject to the Company meeting the applicable bid price requirement for listing during the period beginning on the date of the Company’s share consolidation on May 28, 2021 through the initial listing date.
EconomyShareCast

Designated Person Notification

Luxembourg, 26 May 2021 (19:30 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link.
Agricultureseafoodnews.com

N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Sends Shrimp Plan Amendment to Public Comment

N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Sends Shrimp Plan Amendment to Public Comment, Talks Trawling Prohibition for Pamlico Sound. Draft shrimp management measures are going out for public input, including an option to prohibit shrimp trawling in Pamlico Sound. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met virtually for its regular meeting Thursday via...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Share Consolidation To Satisfy Nasdaq Price Requirement

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real" or the " Company") [TSXV: REAX] [OTCQX: REAXF], a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, announced it will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each four (4) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the " Share Consolidation"). The Share Consolidation represents another step towards the listing of the Company's Common Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (" Nasdaq").
Businessngtnews.com

UL Offering Comprehensive Suite of EV Services with Opening of German Test Center

UL, a provider of testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, has officially opened the UL EV Charging Test Center in Frankfurt, Germany. Representing one of the most important EV charging testing footprints in Europe with a comprehensive range of services, the facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification as well as homologation services, all in one location.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Eminent Gold Corp. Increases Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to increased...
Medical & BiotechRegister Citizen

Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces a Filing of its Provisional Patent for Proprietary Prodrug Platform for Various Therapeutics

Company Continues Building Momentum Stepping Toward Adding to its Pipeline of Game-changing Pharmaceutical Products. Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“MPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, “Medipure” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for MP-40X technology entitled “PROPRIETARY PRODRUG MOLECULES PRODUCTION METHOD AND USES THEREOF” U.S. 63/171,952. This invention relates to endocannabinoid targeting prodrug production and its therapeutic use in a novel delivery system. The said technology has provided a robust formulation platform to Medipure’s drug candidates to strengthen its therapeutic profile.
Boats & WatercraftsComicBook

Another Ship Got Stuck In The Suez Canal

The Suez Canal had another ship get stuck in it this week. One of the major moments of 2021 was the Ever Given getting lodged in the waterway and the world’s larger economy basically grinding to a halt. Having a second ship repeat the performance would have been catastrophic for a number of reasons. Futurism reports that Maersk Emerald had some mechanical issues on Friday. When the engines went bad near Ismaila, Egypt, people feared we were in for a repeat. But,it looks like things are unobstructed now. The Maersk Emerald received aid from some towboats and allowed other vessels to navigate the canal without further incident. But, this entire situation draws more attention to how precarious the global supply chain is. Many couldn’t believe the world would screech to a halt because of one ship, but spectators got a front-row seat for that earlier this Spring.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Major shareholder notification "“ BlackRock, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2021, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. stating that on May 27, 2021 BlackRock, Inc. held shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38 and Sections 39(2)(1) and (2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, representing 4.91% and 0.11%, respectively, (in aggregate 5.02%) of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.
Businessthedalesreport.com

Nasdaq Approves High Tide’s Application to List

High Tide becomes the first major publicly traded cannabis retailer to announce it has been approved to trade on Nasdaq. High Tide shares expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on June 2nd, 2021. High Tide has received approval from Nasdaq to list its common shares for trading under the symbol...
Economyadvisorhub.com

Finra Shelves Expungement Reform Proposal It Had Slated for SEC Approval

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said it withdrew “temporarily” a proposal to reform the procedures to expunge brokers’ public records, which it had before the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finra pulled the proposal Friday—the same day as the deadline for the federal agency to approve its plan—after “consultations with the...
TechnologySFGate

Baltimore City Council Advances Extreme Ban on Facial Recognition Tech for Personal, Business Use

Proposed ordinance would criminalize use of common consumer products. The Baltimore City Council’s Public Safety & Government Operations Committee moved on May 26, 2021, to advance a proposal that would ban nearly all applications of facial recognition technology in the city. Prior to the vote, the Security Industry Association (SIA) and other leading technology and business groups wrote a letter to the committee expressing concerns about the profound negative impact of the measure for residents of Baltimore. Importantly, the letter noted, “[prohibiting] access to opt-in customer experience conveniences, whether in retail, health care or other settings, is much broader than the concerns raised around law enforcement and government applications.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces A Proposed Private Placement Of $400,000

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it intends to complete a non-brokered offering ("Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $400,000. Under the terms...
Economycoingeek.com

Canada regulator: Poloniex is non-compliant

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published a statement of the allegations against digital asset exchange Poloniex, accusing the company of trading securities without registering with the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) as required by the Ontario Securities Act. Perhaps more notably, the statement explicitly says that the regulator is bringing...
Internetthetechportal.com

Indian government asks Twitter to “stop beating around the bush” and comply with new IT rules after its controversial statement

Twitter has been in dire straits in India for quite some time, and its clashes with the central government are not making things easier. Not only did the Delhi Police recently ‘visit’ Twitter India’s offices to serve a notice over the Congress toolkit, but the popular micro-blogging site (much like every other social media platform) also lost its immunity over posts on its platform on May 25, leaving it vulnerable to criminal charges. Its recent statement over the “potential threat to freedom of expression” and intimidation tactics by the police received a strong answer from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which slammed it and directed it to “stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land.”
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading,. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, May 28, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.