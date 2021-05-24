newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Pixel 6 Camera Upgrade, Apple Watch Series 7 Redesign & More! (Video)

By Rahis Saifi
leedaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pixel 6 series will have significant changes. It’s not just about the prominent camera bulge at the rear. A lot of changes are done in Pixel 6, mainly in the camera area. According to the resources, Google will finally meet the megapixel battles of smartphone cameras by the changes done in 6series, including sensors with the Pixel 6 series.

#Google Pixel#Apple Products#Design#Camera#Video Cameras#Google Inc#The Apple Watch Series 7#Guardian#Iphone#Pixels Camera Upgrade#Smartphone Cameras#Advanced Features#Launching Date#Pictures#Smooth Sides#Shooting#Dual Cameras#Periodic Statements
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Technologypetapixel.com

Apple Planning Major Redesign, Upgrade of Entire Mac Line: Report

Even though Apple’s new M1 computers are still quite new, the company is reportedly poised to release even newer versions of both its laptop and desktop lines that feature new processors, significantly upgraded specifications, new designs, and more connectivity starting as early as this summer. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — who...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Google Pixel 6 design revealed (Video)

It looks like we have some details on the design of the new Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, the designs were revealed by Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech. Google is making some major design changes to this years Pixel smartphone and the device will get a new look, lets find out some more details.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Does a built-in gimbal make your smartphone camera BETTER? (video)

Anton D. Nagy contributed to this Vivo X60 Pro+ review. We have no shortage of what you might call high concept features (or gimmicks) in smartphones these days, but while camera advancements over the last couple of years were all about the zoom levels, Vivo decided to put their hardware focus on stabilization. And now we have the second generation of their gimbal-powered camera. But is everything about this phone nice and smooth? Here are my thoughts on the Vivo X60 Pro+.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 Pro leak teases a huge camera upgrade

The latest Google Pixel 6 leaks give us our first look at the base model, plus a refined look at the new Pro version and some previously unknown specs. Leaker OnLeaks partnered with 91mobiles and Digit to show off renders and specs for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and claimed these renders are more accurate than those offered by a previous leak from Jon Prosser.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

The Pixel 6 (and Pixel 6 ‘Pro’) may get a radical new design

Google’s Pixel phones haven’t always had the most standout designs. Sure, they’ve made some good-looking phones, but they tend to be on the subtler side of the design spectrum, and the company made minor tweaks between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5. That may change this year. According to leaker...
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

How waterproof is the Apple AirTag (Video)

The new Apple AirTag is designed to be water resistant, the device comes with an IP67 rating, this means that it can be submerged in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The video below from Zollotech test out the waterproofing on the new AirTag, lets...
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Apple Watch 7 leak teases an iPhone 12 inspired redesign

UPDATE: The Apple Watch 7 redesign has leaked in new renders. Check them out!. The Apple Watch 7 may sport a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12 and the latest iPad Pro 2021, and also release in a new green color. This leak comes from industry insider Jon Prosser,...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro leak reveals periscope camera and more juicy details

Alright, the floodgates of Pixel 6 series leaks have truly opened ahead of a potential September 30 launch. Just a few days ago, renders of the Pixel 6 series surfaced online, giving us our first look at the upcoming Google flagships. Now, higher-resolution CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video of the Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked by reliable tipster @OnLeaks.
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Cell PhonesArs Technica

More detailed Pixel 6 renders show off camera design, display specs

The Pixel 6 leaks are coming in fast and furious. After leaker Jon Prosser debuted the new Pixel 6 design last week, another source has come forward corroborating the design: OnLeaks. The venerable leaker has produced renders for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with new details and specs. OnLeaks has an excellent track record with making accurate early renders, especially for Pixel devices. These renders are based on CAD files that OnLeaks has somehow acquired; the files are usually passed around early so accessory manufacturers can be ready for launch.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 WEIRD Design, AirPods 3 Next Week & more! (video)

The latest iPhone 12, iPhone SE and more are on sale right now. Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus and more Android devices are on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with deals and we actually got some variety today when it comes to Apple products. Best Buy is currently running a sale on iPhones but of course, there’s a catch. Starting with the iPhone 12 mini which is available for 100 dollars off if you activate on Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are offering up to 1000 dollars in savings depending on the carrier, kind of a BOGO option. The iPhone SE is also available for 50 dollars off on certain carriers, or unlocked for 400 bucks. Sticking to Best Buy, the Surface Laptop 3 Is currently 400 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 1600 bucks. Moving on to Amazon, the Galaxy S21 5G is currently available for 50 dollars off, leaving the 256 gigs of storage variant for 800 bucks. Finally, they also have the OnePlus 8T for 150 dollars off, leaving the base model for 600 bucks. We have a ton of more deals on Pixels, monitors and more in the links in the description.