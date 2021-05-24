$2 billion plan to rebuild Cleveland Hopkins airport: Will it happen? And should it?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials last week proposed an eye-popping $2 billion rebuild of aging Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Baiju Shah, who represents the regional business community as the new head of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, said the importance of the project cannot be overstated. “It’s the first impression that we provide to individuals as they enter our town,” he said. “It sets the stage for how the rest of the visit proceeds.”www.cleveland.com