$2 billion plan to rebuild Cleveland Hopkins airport: Will it happen? And should it?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina in Huron said it best on social media Thursday morning. “Just when the walleye bite was getting good again after our little midge hatch, Mother Nature is going to shut us down for the weekend. (The National Weather Service Marine Forecast for Lake Erie) now has a gale warning up for Friday night. A gale warning is issued when wind speeds exceed 30 knots, for those who didn’t know.