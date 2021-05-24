newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

$2 billion plan to rebuild Cleveland Hopkins airport: Will it happen? And should it?

By Susan Glaser, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland officials last week proposed an eye-popping $2 billion rebuild of aging Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Baiju Shah, who represents the regional business community as the new head of the Greater Cleveland Partnership, said the importance of the project cannot be overstated. “It’s the first impression that we provide to individuals as they enter our town,” he said. “It sets the stage for how the rest of the visit proceeds.”

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Pittsburgh#Regional Airports#Road Construction#Cleveland City Council#Rs H#Northeast Ohioans#The Plain Dealer#Spirit Airlines#Continental Airlines#R W Mann And Company#Tsa#Cleveland Officials#Airport Infrastructure#Cleveland Air Travelers#Airport Officials#Airport Leadership#Aviation Planning#Airline Operating Costs#Mayor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Summer travel 101: What to know about cruising, Canada, Europe, airfares, rental cars, road trips and more

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season, and if it seems like nearly everyone is planning a trip, you’re not imagining it. Leisure travel demand is surging, according to numerous surveys. And if you’re not traveling over Memorial Day, you’re probably thinking about where you want to go later in the summer.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Nor’easter to slam dunk Lake Erie bonanza: NE Ohio fishing report for weekend of May 28-31

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina in Huron said it best on social media Thursday morning. “Just when the walleye bite was getting good again after our little midge hatch, Mother Nature is going to shut us down for the weekend. (The National Weather Service Marine Forecast for Lake Erie) now has a gale warning up for Friday night. A gale warning is issued when wind speeds exceed 30 knots, for those who didn’t know.
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Summit County Veterans Memorial Plaza dedicated by Executive Ilene Shapiro

AKRON, Ohio – Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro on Wednesday dedicated the newly completed Summit County Veterans Memorial Plaza outside the courthouse in Akron. The Veterans Memorial Plaza honors county residents who died fighting for the nation. Shapiro’s office started planning the plaza following the installation of the World War II memorial plaques outside the courthouse in 2018.
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland’s $200 million lakefront project unveiled

Cleveland, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns owners, Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been working with the city of Cleveland for over two years on a plan to enhance the area around FirstEnergy Stadium. One of the biggest plans in this proposal would be a land bridge what would run from...