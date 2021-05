May 24—India's death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has reached 303,720 after 4,454 people succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Monday morning. This makes India only the third country after the United States and Brazil, respectively, to record more than 300,000 fatalities due to the viral disease.