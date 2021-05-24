newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Reader: Legislature becoming Mickey Mouse institution

By Letter to the editor
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

The Tooth Fairy testified in front of the Michigan Legislature yesterday. It turns out that she had input on Michigan’s 2020 election handling. Senator I.M. Ignorant invited the legendary fantasy figure to testify, saying that “the correct people want to know that a lie is as good as the truth.” Representative N.O. Nothing supported the move, by issuing a subpoena for Cupid, The Great Pumpkin, and Jack Frost to give testimony about election issues. The Representative issued a statement saying, in part, “to me, fantasy figures are as credible as our county clerks and state election officials. I only wish Jessica Rabbit could have appeared.”

www.ourmidland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Legislature#Local Election#Political Ethics#The Great Pumpkin#Press#The Big Lie#Shahin#Santa Claus#Tooth Fairy#Voter Suppression#Input#Voting#State Election Officials#Comic Proportions#Truth#Election Issues#Testimony#Wish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
Related
Ohio StateArs Technica

Ohio lawmakers want to abolish vaccine requirements—all vaccine requirements

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s “Vax-a-Million” program began Wednesday, running the first of five $1-million weekly lottery drawings open to residents who have been vaccinated. The effort is one of many incentive programs across the country aimed at getting vaccine-hesitant groups to roll up their sleeves, get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, and help end the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

How Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Be Expelled From Congress

A petition calling for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be expelled from the House has now collected more than 100,000 signatures following her comments comparing COVID-19 safety measures to the Holocaust. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia's 14th congressional district, has been rebuked by some party colleagues, including House Minority...
Nebraska Statenebraskalegislature.gov

NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE

Floor Debate - (Not available) Committee Hearings - (Not available) Is a Legislative Day. There are 2 hearings. Is a Legislative Day. There are 1 hearings. Is a Legislative Day. There are 2 hearings. View 07 May 2021 07. Is a Legislative Day. 08. 09. View 10 May 2021 10.
MinoritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Language around equity, marijuana, the Legislature, Bob Dylan

"Vulnerable communities" has become the go-to term for discussing health equity in Minnesota, but it is incorrect. I've been volunteering since January to help with vaccine distribution, create pop-up clinics and hold listening sessions, and the people I've connected with are not vulnerable. They may work a different job or speak a different language than I do, but they are capable and smart. Would you feel comfortable talking to a room full of high school seniors who may be mostly students of color and looking them in the face and calling them vulnerable? I didn't think so. What about people of color who kept our nursing homes running and kept our loved ones safe and cared for during the pandemic? Or the essential workers we praised at the beginning of the pandemic and relied on during many of our work-from-home jobs, only to now deem vulnerable? There are some pockets of very vulnerable sick or elderly people — but generally the term is not used to describe them.
PoliticsThe Southern

Voice of the Reader: Keep it open

I'm writing this letter on behalf of my grandmother, who lives in Anna. The Stinson Memorial Library board will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, May 24, when they'll decide whether to fully reopen to the public. I speak for my 87-year-old grandma when I say the library is...
U.S. PoliticsMurray Ledger & Times

Our Readers Write

In my effort to inform myself of current affairs and political machinations, I am frequently amused by those who assert that “if we ignore history, we are bound to repeat it,” or words to that effect. To each of them, I suggest that they take the time to read the complete farewell address by President George Washington after he completed his honorable service as our first president and “The Father of Our Country.”
Corbett, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Legislature should fully fund schools

As chair of the Corbett School District School Board, I’m invested in providing our students with the resources they need to succeed. That remains a top priority – especially as we work to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of our students as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Minneapolis leadership and gun violence, the Legislature, Jan. 6 commission

In addition to the terrible shock of 22 children struck by gunfire in 2021, I was angered to learn in the article "Innocents caught in the crossfire" (front page, May 19) that a very successful program to break cycles of violence, Blueprint for Action, is not being funded properly. How is this possible?! It is absolutely infuriating. The strategy to connect young people with mentors to help them "unlearn the culture of violence" makes perfect sense. The program received national recognition and was cited by former President Barack Obama as a model for addressing youth gun violence. The statistics showed it was reducing gun-related assault injuries among young people.
Republican PartyWinston-Salem Journal

The Readers' Forum: Wednesday letters

The management of this newspaper exercised appallingly poor judgment devoting the May 16 front page to the story, “Follow the money.” This was journalistic shaming, pure and simple. The writer notes the newspaper has for several years conducted a review of compensation coming to CEOs leading 29 companies of local...