Reader: Legislature becoming Mickey Mouse institution

"Vulnerable communities" has become the go-to term for discussing health equity in Minnesota, but it is incorrect. I've been volunteering since January to help with vaccine distribution, create pop-up clinics and hold listening sessions, and the people I've connected with are not vulnerable. They may work a different job or speak a different language than I do, but they are capable and smart. Would you feel comfortable talking to a room full of high school seniors who may be mostly students of color and looking them in the face and calling them vulnerable? I didn't think so. What about people of color who kept our nursing homes running and kept our loved ones safe and cared for during the pandemic? Or the essential workers we praised at the beginning of the pandemic and relied on during many of our work-from-home jobs, only to now deem vulnerable? There are some pockets of very vulnerable sick or elderly people — but generally the term is not used to describe them.