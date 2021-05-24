Reader: Legislature becoming Mickey Mouse institution
The Tooth Fairy testified in front of the Michigan Legislature yesterday. It turns out that she had input on Michigan’s 2020 election handling. Senator I.M. Ignorant invited the legendary fantasy figure to testify, saying that “the correct people want to know that a lie is as good as the truth.” Representative N.O. Nothing supported the move, by issuing a subpoena for Cupid, The Great Pumpkin, and Jack Frost to give testimony about election issues. The Representative issued a statement saying, in part, “to me, fantasy figures are as credible as our county clerks and state election officials. I only wish Jessica Rabbit could have appeared.”www.ourmidland.com