Although Google may be one of the most popular, there are multiple search engines that are gateways for users to the internet. Of course, just like Google Analytics, there are SEO practices for these search engines as well. How do we learn about SEO practices for search engines other than Google? Google SERP market share is the highest in the world, but it has seen some decline in the past few years. People are starting to use Bing, Microsoft Edge, and more. What many people don’t know is that websites and platforms like YouTube, Amazon, and Facebook has their own SEO techniques, albeit very similar to Google SEO. It will be quite a waste to ignore all these platforms and search engines as these platforms still have a large market share put together.