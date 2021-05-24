Who is Sasha Johnson? Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in the head in London

A murder investigation has been launched after a 74-year-old man was stabbed in the head.A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at a home in southeast London after police were called there in the early hours.London Ambulance Service raised the alert at 4.55am on Friday to “reports of concerns for the welfare of an occupant” at an address in Wild Goose Drive, Lewisham.The Metropolitan Police said the elderly man, who had been found suffering from head injuries, was pronounced dead just before 6am.The younger man was arrested at the scene and taken to a south London police station.Police said the dead man and the suspect were known to each other, and that they were not looking for anyone else over the attack.The Met is awaiting formal identification of the victim.Detective Inspector Steven Keogh, from the Specialist Crime South hub, said: “At this very early stage we retain an open mind as to the circumstance surrounding this death, but I can confirm that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with this isolated incident which involved one victim.”Additional reporting by PA