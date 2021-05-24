newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Who is Sasha Johnson? Black Lives Matter activist in critical condition after being shot in the head in London

By Poppy Wood
inews.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leading Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist is in a critical condition in hospital after she was shot in the head on Sunday morning. Police were called shortly before 3am to reports of gunshots in Consort Road, in Peckham, south London. It is believed the shooting occurred in the vicinity...

inews.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#South London#Victim Of Shooting#Black Lives Matter#London Police#Violent Death#Metropolitan Police#Oxford Brookes University#Oxford Blm#Kings College Hospital#27 Year Old Sasha Johnson#Critical Condition#Attack#Detectives#Knife Crime#Numerous Death Threats#Activism#Demonstrators Protest#Gunshots#Systemic Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent CrimesKTVZ

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
MinoritiesHuron Daily Tribune

UK police detain 5 people over Black activist's shooting

LONDON (AP) — British police said Wednesday they have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. Sasha Johnson, 27, was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot at a house party in southeast London early Sunday. Police and...
Violent CrimesTelegraph

Five arrested over attempted murder of Sasha Johnson

The stop and search of a 17-year-old boy has led to five arrests over the attempted murder of the Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that two men and three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Ms Johnson was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham, south London, on Sunday morning.
Minoritiesphillytrib.com

Five arrested in connection with shooting of British BLM activist

London police have arrested five men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting of prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of three, has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday.
Violent CrimesBBC

Turnpike Lane: Man shot dead near London Underground station

A man has been shot dead outside a Tube station in north London. The victim, aged in his 20s, was found wounded near Turnpike Lane Tube station in Hornsey at 01:10 BST. He was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later, the Metropolitan Police said. A murder investigation has been launched.
Violent CrimesThe Independent

Murder investigation launched after 74-year-old man stabbed

A murder investigation has been launched after a 74-year-old man was stabbed in the head.A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at a home in southeast London after police were called there in the early hours.London Ambulance Service raised the alert at 4.55am on Friday to “reports of concerns for the welfare of an occupant” at an address in Wild Goose Drive, Lewisham.The Metropolitan Police said the elderly man, who had been found suffering from head injuries, was pronounced dead just before 6am.The younger man was arrested at the scene and taken to a south London police station.Police said the dead man and the suspect were known to each other, and that they were not looking for anyone else over the attack.The Met is awaiting formal identification of the victim.Detective Inspector Steven Keogh, from the Specialist Crime South hub, said: “At this very early stage we retain an open mind as to the circumstance surrounding this death, but I can confirm that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with this isolated incident which involved one victim.”Additional reporting by PA
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Sasha Johnson: BLM activist may have been shot by mistake

Detectives are searching for the person who fired into a garden gathering early on Sunday morning, leaving the Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson fighting for her life after she sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Police insist Johnson, who came to prominence last year as protests for racial...