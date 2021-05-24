NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Embiid Scores 30 Points in 76ers 125-118 win over Wizards
76ers beat Wizards 125-118 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris led the way for the 76ers with 37 points, while Joel Embiid contributed 30 points and Ben Simmons dropped 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bradley Beal tallied 33 points and 10 rebounds and Russell Westbrook made 16 points and 14 assists for the Wizards.
After this game, the Wizards (1-2) made to #7 in the Eastern Conference with 1.0 games back to the top, while the 76ers (1-0) led the Wizards by 1.0 games back and ranked #2 in the same conference.