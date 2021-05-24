NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Brooks Scores 31 Points to help Grizzlies hold off Jazz 112-109

Grizzlies defeated Jazz 112-109 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies with 31 points, while Ja Morant contributed 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas dropped 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 29 points and Mike Conley made 22 points and 11 assists for the Jazz.

After this game, the Grizzlies (3-0) ranked #2 in the Western Conference with -1.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (0-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 2.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Wizards@76ers 118-125

Wizards: Beal 33 PTS and 10 REB, Westbrook 16 PTS and 14 AST

76ers: Embiid 30 PTS, Harris 37 PTS, Simmons 15 AST and 15 REB

Lakers@Suns 90-99

Lakers: James 18 PTS and 10 AST

Suns: Ayton 21 PTS and 16 REB, Booker 34 PTS

Hawks@Knicks 107-105

Hawks: Young 32 PTS and 10 AST

Knicks: Barrett 14 PTS and 11 REB, Burks 27 PTS, Randle 15 PTS and 12 REB