NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Brooks Scores 31 Points to help Grizzlies hold off Jazz 112-109
Grizzlies defeated Jazz 112-109 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks led the way for the Grizzlies with 31 points, while Ja Morant contributed 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas dropped 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bojan Bogdanovic tallied 29 points and Mike Conley made 22 points and 11 assists for the Jazz.
After this game, the Grizzlies (3-0) ranked #2 in the Western Conference with -1.0 games back to the top, while the Jazz (0-1) is behind the Grizzlies by another 2.0 games back and ranked #6 in the same conference.