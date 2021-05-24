ROADSHOW for the week of May 23, 2021
Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information below is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice. Pothole patching, sweeping, drain & ditch cleaning, striping, pavement marking, and maintenance crews may work on major interstates in the Louisville Metro area only during non-peak daytime hours and at night. Motorists should watch for roadside maintenance on interstates and highways throughout the rest of the district daily.