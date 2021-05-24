newsbreak-logo
Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Had 'No Contact With England' And Now Expects To Miss Euro 2020

It is sensationally claimed that Liverpool do NOT think Trent Alexander-Arnold will be included in the England squad for Euro 2020 despite his current form. Gareth Southgate names his 26-man squad - expanded from 23 - for the summer tournament on Tuesday. And the right-back is expected to still miss...

Related
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Alexander-Arnold thinks Liverpool’s top-four rivals will falter

Trent Alexander-Arnold thinks Liverpool’s Champions League rivals will slip up in the final games of the season and regardless of the outcome he believes the Reds have learned lessons. Jurgen Klopp’s men are in a fight to finish in the top four and Alexander-Arnold believes they must try and win...
Premier Leaguenumberfire.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Soccer Helper for Saturday 5/8/21

Man City (-110) +240 Chelsea (+320) Liverpool (-350) +480 Southampton (+900) Mohamed Salah ($9,700): This hasn't been a great season for Liverpool, and it hasn't been Salah's personal best season, either. Still, he has been one of the best goal scorers in the Premier League this season and has surpassed his league goal output from last season. He also has been in good form of late, as he has goals in three of his last four matches. Liverpool still have an outside chance of making the Champions League this season, so the incentive is still there for them to push hard to win this game. They get a good matchup against Southampton, who have been the worst team in the league since the calendar flipped to 2021. They've also conceded the third-most goals in the league. Salah has great anytime goal scoring odds of -250, so he clearly stands out above the rest of the forwards on this slate.
Premier LeagueLiverpool FC

Alexander-Arnold named Standard Chartered Player of the Month

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been voted April's Standard Chartered Player of the Month by supporters. The defender saw off competition from Mohamed Salah, who came a close second, and Thiago Alcantara to pick up the prize for the first time this season following a poll on Liverpoolfc.com. Alexander-Arnold's highlight of the...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Trent outlines Liverpool’s ambitious ‘objective’ for the rest of the season as top four race heats up

Trent Alexander-Arnold has issued a battle cry to his fellow Liverpool teammates ahead of the season run-in, with the side facing a campaign-defining set of games. Newcastle United handed the Reds something of a lifeline with their surprise 4-2 victory over third-placed Leicester City, meaning that the club could very well narrow down the gap to three points, if they take a maximum return from the next two fixtures.
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Gary Lineker showers praise on Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

It’s an open secret that Gary Lineker is a big fan of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former England striker turned popular football pundit has raved about the Liverpool right-back on several occasions, even comparing with him Manchester City’s world-class midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The 22-year-old put a masterclass performance last night...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

‘One of Liverpool’s best’: Jamie Carragher lauds Trent Alexander-Arnold for his Man of the Match performance at Man Utd

Jamie Carragher has lauded Trent Alexander-Arnold for delivering one of his best performances of the season as Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-2 on Thursday. The former Reds defender named Alexander-Arnold as his Man of the Match for the Old Trafford affair during his work as a pundit for Sky Sports (13/05/21, 22:07), but reflected on the England international’s season as a whole.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold obviously must go to the Euros

It is the time of the calendar year where football fans are beginning to think about the upcoming European Championships, even as they focus on the title and top-four races, as well as championship matches and transfer windows. Liverpool fans have plenty of top-four anxiety and loads of questions about the upcoming market, but they are also very much banging the drum for Trent Alexander-Arnold to get some respect from England manager Gareth Southgate.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Liverpool score: Jurgen Klopp's side ignites Champions League push with thrilling win

Liverpool bolstered their Champions League bid in outstanding fashion as they came from behind to beat Manchester United, 4-2, at Old Trafford on Thursday. A thrilling contest between two sides shorn of key defenders was riven with errors and sparkling attack football but ended with Jurgen Klopp's side moving up to fifth, four points off the top four with a game in hand. With Leicester and Chelsea due to play each other next week, Liverpool are suddenly well-placed to return to the Champions League.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold has responded in style to his England snub... the Liverpool star's Old Trafford masterclass in front of the watching Gareth Southgate has played him back into contention for a Euro 2020 spot

When Trent Alexander-Arnold was dropped by England - arguably the Liverpool man's first big individual disappointment of his career - Gareth Southgate set him a challenge. After leaving him out of the Three Lions squad for World Cup qualifiers on March 18, Southgate said: 'What I said to Trent earlier today was I have made the same call to Kyle Walker and Kieran (Trippier) in the past. Their response was a good one. They took up the challenge and found themselves back in the squad.'