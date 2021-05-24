newsbreak-logo
Movies

"Spiral: From the Book of Saw" tops North American box office for 2nd weekend in a row

By Staff
radionwtn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” the ninth and latest film in the Saw series, was once again No. 1 at the weekend box office with an estimated 4.55 million in earning during its second weekend of release. The Lionsgate’s R-rated film has grossed 15.82 million dollars in North America in 10 days after its initial release, pushing the franchise’s total to over 1 billion dollars at global box office.

The last thing anyone ever expected was comedic genius Chris Rock to revive the SAW franchise, yet here we are. He plays Det. Zeke Banks, and as the son of former Police Chief Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson), there’s nothing he can do to get out of his father’s shadow. The one thing he did do was tell the truth about a dirty cop who killed an innocent man, which slapped him with the label of being a rat by his fellow officers. Zeke can’t trust anyone now and ends up getting stuck babysitting a rookie (Max Minghella) as they pursue a Jigsaw copycat. Let the tremendously torturous games begin in Spiral: From the Book of SAW.
While the killer known as Jigsaw may have died all the way back in the third “Saw” movie, the franchise lives on with its ninth entry and second reboot attempt, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.”. The previous reboot attempt, 2017’s “Jigsaw,” was not well received by anybody and will...
Ending Explained is a recurring series in which we explore the finales, secrets, and themes of interesting movies and shows, both new and old. This time, we crack into the climax of Spiral: From the Book of Saw and consider where this never-ending franchise can go from here. Yes, prepare for spoilers.
This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters. The first movie to check out this weekend is Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the next chapter in the Saw movie franchise. This movie stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson and follows the two as they try to uncover who this new Jigsaw killer is. And just like the original Saw movies, both Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson get caught up in a morbid game of cat and mouse.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw brought in $8.7 million domestically, well under the $150-$15 million expected. The horror flick stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and it’s the 6th No. 1 opening for a Saw film. Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened with $2.5 million.
The latest “Saw” movie was a cut above the rest at the domestic box office. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” made $8.7 million during its debut weekend to lead all films from May 14-16, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The horror-thriller starring Chris Rock as a police detective investigating a string of disappearance and deaths played at 2,811 theaters during the three-day stretch. ...
Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth installment in the Saw franchise, is finally here, and Saw fans will want to add it to their watchlist. The movie follows Detective Zeke Banks as he, his partner William, and esteemed police veteran Marcus team up to find a serial killer terrorizing the city, echoing its gruesome past. As they investigate, Zeke soon finds himself caught in the middle of the killer’s game.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw is shaping up to be a “successful disappointment,” is a term I may have to use quite a bit this summer. As befits this Friday box office report mostly concerning the opening day of the next chapter in the Saw series, this post will contain copious flashbacks.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw landed in theaters today, and along with it, 21 Savage‘s horrorcore soundtrack. Under Epic Records and Slaughter Gang, the concise track list features four songs, each of which riff on the creepy sonics of past Saw movies with heavy hip-hop and rap undertones. Enlisting production assistance from Turbo and Kid Nazel, Savage tapped Young Thug, Gunna, 21 Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, Millie Go Lightly and Young Nudy for collaboration on the soundtrack.
CHICAGO – If you find yourself reading this review, you likely understand how much a film can influence society. Despite our best efforts, we don’t get to decide how or why something gets added to our zeitgeist. Its staying power can extend to anything from a character, an ideology, or even a quote. The effect is so strong that even a small sentence is enough to trigger certain feelings in your brain. So if I told you, “I want to play a game,” there is a high chance that your mind read that in a low and sinister voice. There is even a very good chance that once you saw that line, you read it out loud with the best Jigsaw impersonation you could muster. (Don’t lie, I know you did.)
As vaccines continue to circulate and seating capacities ease in many areas of the country, the domestic box office is beginning to creep toward its fullest potential (or at least as close as it can come, given that nearly 40% of North American theaters remain shuttered) ahead of the summer blockbuster season that officially kicks off later this month. As expected, Spiral: From the Book of Saw led the crop of new releases with an estimated $8.73M from 2,811 theaters (including $1M from IMAX screens), making it the sixth installment in the long-running Saw series to debut in the top spot.
There’s no better sign that things are returning to normal at the box office than a franchise revival opening at middling numbers, which is what we got this weekend with Spiral. The Chris Rock-led Saw revival film opened at #1 with $8.7 million, a touch below the $10 million to $15 million estimates that most analysts had it pegged at (and Lionsgate was hoping for). It’s not an awful start for the horror film considering the current state of movie theaters — we’re still at only about 37% capacity around the nation — but it’s also not quite the encouraging sign for the series that the studio was hoping for.