Houston, TX

This Week in Houston Food Events: Unwind with a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” on National Burger Day

By The
Houston Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart with oysters, then move onto this double Akaushi beef burger at the waterside Pier 6 on National Burger Day. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Local food truck Clutch City Cluckers, 5550 Val Verde, is launching its two-day Cluck Cancer Fundraiser on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting The MD Anderson Cancer Center.

www.houstonpress.com
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Paradise, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Houston, TX
Eater

A Latin American Steakhouse Will Open Inside the Revamped Four Seasons Hotel

A chic new seafood and steak restaurant from the self-proclaimed “father of modern Mexican cuisine” is headed to Downtown Houston later this year. Toro Toro, from longtime restaurateur Richard Sandoval, is slated to open in Downtown’s newly-revamped Four Seasons Hotel in Fall 2021. Toro Toro will replace Quattro, the Italian restaurant that previously occupied the hotel’s third floor restaurant space. (Sandoval also founded Bayou & Bottle, the hotel’s first-floor whiskey bar.)
houstoniamag.com

Buzzy Pan-Latin Steakhouse to Bring Heat to Four Seasons

Mexican-born, Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval must see some room in Houston for upscale pan-Latin cuisine because his steakhouse Toro Toro is coming to Downtown's Four Seasons Hotel this fall, according to an announcement made late last week. Toro Toro, from the chef who in 1997 opened upscale Mexican restaurant Maya...
Texas State
Houston Chronicle

Two Katy restaurants named to Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

Two Katy restaurants have been named to Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas for 2021. That’s My Dog and Pappa Gyros both ranked on the list of the top best food joints based on ratings from the popular food review website. In order to be considered for the Yelp Top 100, restaurants must have a five-star rating, and their menu items must be priced at $30 or less per person.
Posted by
Texas Observer

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s Botched COVID-19 Precautions

Last November, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, pulled off the nearly impossible: Despite a global pandemic, an economic recession, and even a hurricane scare, the grand opening of the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building went off without a hitch. The building’s hollow glass exterior—set against a dramatic backdrop of skyscrapers—was a testament to the 10 years and $450 million it took to complete the museum campus’ expansion.
ourtribune.com

Hunan Garden is victim of redevelopment

Kingwood has lost a dining treasure. Hunan Garden served its last meal, at least at its current location in the “old” H-E-B shopping center, May 16. “I am deeply saddened to say that, after 34 years in business in Kingwood, Hunan Garden will be closing its doors,” owner Jenny Wang Hou posted on her Facebook page April 22.
jasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Houston, TX
KESQ

The Houston tiger was found with help from a local businesswoman

A Houston businesswoman says she helped arrange for the return of India the tiger after being was contacted by investigators. Linda McIngvale, the owner of “the resort-style athletic” Club Westside, says she became acquainted with Victor Hugo Cuevas and his wife, Gia Cuevas, when they visited the establishment as guests of a past member of the club.
Houston, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Sleeveless Chic: How to Go Back to Style This Summer

READY TO VENTURE back into the public eye? From happy-hour haute to glorified pajamas-gone-glam, our style guru collected five must-shop trends to revamp your style. Gone is the cold shoulder — the sleeveless trend is as hot as it gets! Vaccine-ready shoulder-baring blouses, tees and tanks by designers from Balmain to Retrofete can be dressed up or down. And as denim and trouser rises get higher, so does the crop.
Houston, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston rescue steps up to help unvaccinated, unwanted dogs in the Plum Grove area

While many people were celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, a group of volunteers with This is Houston animal rescue were immunizing and treating 75 dogs at a pop-up animal clinic in the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. By 11 a.m., the surge of people seeking treatment for their animals had depleted all of the medications that were donated to the animal rescue, and the clinic was forced to close early.
Houston, TX
Houston Chronicle

Bike The Woodlands Month returns with focus on kids, students

After a COVID-caused hiatus from activities in 2020, officials with the Bike The Woodlands Coalition are halfway through Bike The Woodlands Month and officials report the event has been successful so far in raising awareness of bicycling issues. Normally one of the more prolific monthly celebrations, Bike The Woodlands Month...
cw39.com

New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45. “The new Sims Bayou Greenway segment will be a transformational project that creates value for the community and connects Houstonians on both sides of I-45.
Houston, TX
KHOU
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...