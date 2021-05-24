This Week in Houston Food Events: Unwind with a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” on National Burger Day
Start with oysters, then move onto this double Akaushi beef burger at the waterside Pier 6 on National Burger Day. Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Local food truck Clutch City Cluckers, 5550 Val Verde, is launching its two-day Cluck Cancer Fundraiser on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting The MD Anderson Cancer Center.www.houstonpress.com