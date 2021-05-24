Utility company gets victory

SHEPHERDSVILLE - A Bullitt Circuit judge has ruled that Louisville Gas & Electric does have the right to condemn property to allow a natural gas line to be installed. Circuit Judge Rodney Burress ruled last week that despite the objection of eight property owners, the utility company had proven it has the legal right to move forward with condemnation actions.The action did not include a lawsuit against the Isaac W. Bernheim Foundation, which had gotten its case moved to federal court but it was sent back to Burress.