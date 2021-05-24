newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

McCaughey: Biden declares war on single-family homeowners

By Betsy McCaughey
Boston Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you saved your money and bought a house in the suburbs, your investment and lifestyle are under attack. President Joe Biden is pushing to end single-family zoning. The biggest item in Biden’s infrastructure bill, now being negotiated with Congress, is $213 billion he claims will to increase affordable housing. Biden wants to put the federal government in charge of zoning and distribute apartment buildings throughout single-family home neighborhoods.

