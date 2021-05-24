McCaughey: Biden declares war on single-family homeowners

The White House will unveil its proposed $6 trillion 2022 budget to Congress with the biggest federal spending push since the Second World War, with spending driven largely by Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda with investments in social services and efforts to combat the climate crisis, reduce poverty and expand housing.Mr Biden’s proposal will call for $6 trillion in spending for the 2022 fiscal year, with total spending to reach to $8.2 trillion by 2031, according to The New York Times.The White House will announce its full budget proposal on 28 May, following last month’s preview that said...