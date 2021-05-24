NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Embiid Scores 30 Points to lead 76ers to 125-118 rout of Washington

76ers rolled over Wizards 125-118 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris led the way for the 76ers with 37 points, while Joel Embiid contributed 30 points and Ben Simmons added 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bradley Beal tallied 33 points and 10 rebounds and Russell Westbrook made 16 points and 14 assists for the Wizards.

After this game, the Wizards (1-2) made to #7 in the Eastern Conference with 1.0 games back to the top, while the 76ers (1-0) led the Wizards by 1.0 games back and ranked #2 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Lakers@Suns 90-99

Lakers: James 18 PTS and 10 AST

Suns: Ayton 21 PTS and 16 REB, Booker 34 PTS

Hawks@Knicks 107-105

Hawks: Young 32 PTS and 10 AST

Knicks: Barrett 14 PTS and 11 REB, Burks 27 PTS, Randle 15 PTS and 12 REB

Grizzlies@Jazz 112-109

Grizzlies: Brooks 31 PTS, Morant 26 PTS, Valanciunas 15 PTS and 12 REB

Jazz: Bogdanovic 29 PTS, Conley 22 PTS and 11 AST, Favors 12 PTS and 11 REB, Gobert 11 PTS and 15 REB