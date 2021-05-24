newsbreak-logo
NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Embiid Scores 30 Points to lead 76ers to 125-118 rout of Washington

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 3 days ago
76ers rolled over Wizards 125-118 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris led the way for the 76ers with 37 points, while Joel Embiid contributed 30 points and Ben Simmons added 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Bradley Beal tallied 33 points and 10 rebounds and Russell Westbrook made 16 points and 14 assists for the Wizards.

After this game, the Wizards (1-2) made to #7 in the Eastern Conference with 1.0 games back to the top, while the 76ers (1-0) led the Wizards by 1.0 games back and ranked #2 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Lakers@Suns 90-99

Lakers: James 18 PTS and 10 AST
Suns: Ayton 21 PTS and 16 REB, Booker 34 PTS

Hawks@Knicks 107-105

Hawks: Young 32 PTS and 10 AST
Knicks: Barrett 14 PTS and 11 REB, Burks 27 PTS, Randle 15 PTS and 12 REB

Grizzlies@Jazz 112-109

Grizzlies: Brooks 31 PTS, Morant 26 PTS, Valanciunas 15 PTS and 12 REB
Jazz: Bogdanovic 29 PTS, Conley 22 PTS and 11 AST, Favors 12 PTS and 11 REB, Gobert 11 PTS and 15 REB
With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

NBA Daily Recap 4/28: Beal's 27 Points rallies Wizards pass Lakers 116-107

Wizards rout Lakers 116-107 on Wednesday night. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 27 points, while Russell Westbrook contributed 18 points, 14 assists and 18 rebounds to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Anthony Davis tallied 26 points and Andre Drummond made 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers. After this game, the Lakers (36-26) made to #5 in the Western Conference with 9.0 games back to the top, while the Wizards (28-34) is 14.0 games behind the Eastern Conference leader.
NBA Daily Recap 4/30: Westbrook's Triple Double rallies Wizards pass Cavaliers 122-93

Wizards led by 23 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Cavaliers 122-93 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook led the way for the Wizards with a triple-double of 15 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Collin Sexton tallied 22 points and Jarrett Allen made 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers. After this game, the Wizards (29-34) made to #10 in the Eastern Conference with 13.5 games back to the top, while the Cavaliers (21-42) is behind the Wizards by another 8.0 games back and ranked #13 in the same conference.
NBA Daily Recap 5/10: Bogdanovic Scores 25 Points as Hawks roll over Wizards 125-124

Hawks led by 17 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Wizards 125-124 on Monday night. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with 36 points, while John Collins contributed 28 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 points in the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Russell Westbrook tallied 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds and Rui Hachimura made 20 points for the Wizards. After this game, the Wizards (32-37) ranked #10 in the Eastern Conference with 15.5 games back to the top, while the Hawks (38-31) led the Wizards by 6.0 games back and ranked #5 in the same conference.
2 reasons Wizards will beat Celtics in play-in game

The NBA playoffs are upon us and we almost have the full bracket locked in. The NBA play-in tournament will start Tuesday and the featured game will be the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics. The winner gets the No. 7 seed and will advance to take on the Brooklyn Nets. The loser plays the winner of the Pacers – Hornets matchup for the No. 8 seed. Here are two reasons why the Wizards will beat the Celtics in the play-in game.
Wizards' Raul Neto: Likely available Tuesday

Neto (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's play-in game against the Celtics. Coach Scott Brooks said Monday morning that the 28-year-old would be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest, but the guard's outlook appears to have improved. Neto missed the finale two games of the season with the hamstring issue, but he started the previous 14 contests and averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.1 minutes.
Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
The Key to Playoff Upsets? Beating the Blitz.

One of the defining questions of playoff basketball is how players and teams will respond to pressure. But there are different kinds of pressures. There’s the pressure of a big game. There’s pressure to hit a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer. And then there’s strategic pressure—with teams trying to put pressure on the rim on offense, or apply pressure to elite scorers on defense. This season, though, no guards have been under more pressure in the pick-and-roll than Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and Bradley Beal.
Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
The Whiteboard: Every NBA play-in tournament team’s secret weapon

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA’s play-in tournament kicks off Tuesday and every team will need stars and role players to come up big. Here’s the secret weapon each team will count on.
Hornets’ Biyombo No Fan Of NBA Play-In Game

One of the most overused phrases in pro sports is "it is what it is." Among cliche speak, it’s popular with players, coaches and management across all manners of sport. Basically, it’s an expression that is used to characterize a frustrating or challenging situation that a person believes cannot be changed and must just be accepted.
Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
Warriors’ Stephen Curry beats out Wizards’ Bradley Beal to win second NBA scoring title

After an intense battle that raged for the entire season, Stephen Curry has officially clinched the scoring title over Bradley Beal, who only managed to put up 25 points in the Washington Wizards’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. Due to Beal’s relatively low total, Curry only needed three points to lock up the scoring race and took care of that in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry ended the season averaging 31.98 points per game to Beal’s 31.3.