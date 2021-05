Never mind Aug. 1. The Saturday of Memorial Day weekend — May 29 — is the new target date for the end of nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts. By that date, more than two months ahead of the schedule announced less than three weeks ago, Massachusetts intends to lift its COVID-19 restrictions, though masks will still be required in certain settings like transportation, in schools and at health care facilities. And the state of emergency that's been in place since March 10, 2020 will be lifted June 15, Gov. Charlie Baker announced late Monday morning.