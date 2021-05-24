newsbreak-logo
Cleveland Indians pitcher Nick Wittgren talks about life as a dad and reveals what he binge watched during the pandemic: 'Beyond the Dugout' interview

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — Beyond the Dugout is back for another season, but for the first time it's being done virtually on Zoom. For years, 3News' Morning Anchor Dave Chudowsky has been interviewing Indians players, coaches and staff during Spring Training in Goodyear, Arizona. The segments air weekly on GO! in the morning on channel 3 and here on WKYC.com.

