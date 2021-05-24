NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Ayton Drops Double-double as Suns roll over Lakers 99-90
Suns defeated Lakers 99-90 on Sunday night. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 34 points, while Deandre Ayton contributed 21 points and 16 rebounds to the victory. While failing to take the home-court advantages, LeBron James tallied 18 points and 10 assists for the Lakers.
After this game, the Lakers (1-1) made to #5 in the Western Conference with 0.5 games back to the top, while the Suns (1-0) led the Lakers by 0.5 games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.