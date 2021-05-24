Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds ‘to marry in summer 2022’

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are planning to get married next summer, it has been reported.

The couple have sent save the date cards to family and friends for an event to “celebrate their wedding” on Saturday, 30 July 2022, according to The Sun .

Downing Street and aides to the prime minister have declined to comment, and the location of the wedding remains a closely-guarded secret.

The couple announced their engagement, together with the news that they were expecting their first child, in February last year.

They are believed to have delayed the wedding until 2022 to ensure it was not disrupted by Covid restrictions. Currently, a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend a ceremony or reception in England.

It will be Mr Johnson’s third marriage, having finalised his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.

His financial affairs have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, as No 10 struggled to explain how exactly the £88,000 refurbishment of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street flat, overseen by Ms Symonds, was paid for.

Downing Street officials are said to be worried that embarrassing details about Mr Johnson’s finances could come up again this week, when former chief adviser Dominic Cummings appears before MPs.

They are concerned Mr Cummings will claim the prime minister skipped crucial Covid meetings because he was working on a biography of Shakespeare to help fund the cost of his divorce to Ms Wheeler, according to the Sunday Times .

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds have a son, named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Mr Johnson’s life when he was in hospital with Covid.

Born in April 2020, Wilfred was the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.