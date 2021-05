A recent survey(link is external) of patients at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin Vermont investigated the ways that the COVID-19 pandemic influenced people’s eating and shopping habits. While some people who would normally eat out at restaurants turned to healthier home-cooked meals because of the pandemic, many instead chose unhealthier options. Several respondents who made fewer trips to the grocery store because of the pandemic were more likely to buy junk food in bulk. Another not unexpected side effect of more people working from home is increased snacking as people have an easier time visiting the kitchen on their breaks than they would otherwise.