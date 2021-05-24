newsbreak-logo
NBA

NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Ayton Drops Double-double to help Suns hold off Lakers 99-90

PHX Sun-Times
 3 days ago
Suns beat Lakers 99-90 on Sunday night. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 34 points, while Deandre Ayton contributed 21 points and 16 rebounds to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, LeBron James tallied 18 points and 10 assists for the Lakers.

After this game, the Lakers (1-1) ranked #5 in the Western Conference with 0.5 games back to the top, while the Suns (1-0) led the Lakers by 0.5 games back and ranked #4 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Wizards@76ers 118-125

Wizards: Beal 33 PTS and 10 REB, Westbrook 16 PTS and 14 AST
76ers: Embiid 30 PTS, Harris 37 PTS, Simmons 15 AST and 15 REB

Hawks@Knicks 107-105

Hawks: Young 32 PTS and 10 AST
Knicks: Barrett 14 PTS and 11 REB, Burks 27 PTS, Randle 15 PTS and 12 REB

Grizzlies@Jazz 112-109

Grizzlies: Brooks 31 PTS, Morant 26 PTS, Valanciunas 15 PTS and 12 REB
Jazz: Bogdanovic 29 PTS, Conley 22 PTS and 11 AST, Favors 12 PTS and 11 REB, Gobert 11 PTS and 15 REB
