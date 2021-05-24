newsbreak-logo
NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Young Drops Double-double as Hawks roll over Knicks 107-105

ATL Daily
 3 days ago
Hawks rout Knicks 107-105 on Sunday night. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with a double-double of 32 points and 10 assists. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Alec Burks tallied 27 points and Julius Randle made 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks.

After this game, the Hawks (1-0) ranked #3 in the Eastern Conference with 0.0 games back to the top, while the Knicks (0-1) is behind the Hawks by another 1.0 games back and ranked #9 in the same conference.

Roundup of today's other NBA games:

Wizards@76ers 118-125

Wizards: Beal 33 PTS and 10 REB, Westbrook 16 PTS and 14 AST
76ers: Embiid 30 PTS, Harris 37 PTS, Simmons 15 AST and 15 REB

Lakers@Suns 90-99

Lakers: James 18 PTS and 10 AST
Suns: Ayton 21 PTS and 16 REB, Booker 34 PTS

Grizzlies@Jazz 112-109

Grizzlies: Brooks 31 PTS, Morant 26 PTS, Valanciunas 15 PTS and 12 REB
Jazz: Bogdanovic 29 PTS, Conley 22 PTS and 11 AST, Favors 12 PTS and 11 REB, Gobert 11 PTS and 15 REB
