NBA Daily Recap 5/23: Young Drops Double-double as Hawks roll over Knicks 107-105
Hawks rout Knicks 107-105 on Sunday night. Trae Young led the way for the Hawks with a double-double of 32 points and 10 assists. While failing to take the home-court advantages, Alec Burks tallied 27 points and Julius Randle made 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks.
After this game, the Hawks (1-0) ranked #3 in the Eastern Conference with 0.0 games back to the top, while the Knicks (0-1) is behind the Hawks by another 1.0 games back and ranked #9 in the same conference.