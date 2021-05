When it comes to the nights during the week when you're feeling like having good old comfort food, we're here to tell you that enchiladas are where it's at. This delicious Mexican dish is so flavorful and can be made easily with beef, chicken, or cheese. Another plus? It's the perfect dish to put together when you're cooking for a big crowd. According to History of Things, enchiladas were a tradition of the Mayans that dates back to the pre-Columbian days in Mexico. The Mayans used corn tortillas for a great deal of their cooking, and rather than your standard chicken or beef, they actually rolled fish to make this tasty dish.