Co-Founder and CEO of Basecamp Jason Fried and Co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) During last summer's racial justice protest movement, more than a few executives in corporate America leveraged their platforms to weigh in on a number of fronts: They beefed up diversity and inclusion efforts, issued public statements in support of Black Lives Matter or other ostensibly progressive political issues and, in some cases, publicly supported employees' efforts to have "difficult conversations" with co-workers, suggesting those might lead to long-term changes in the way people related to each other in the workplace.