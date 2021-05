SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan participated in a pictorial and interview with the magazine Elle!. This was his first individual photo shoot since his debut. He posed in bright and classy outfits that showed his youthful and delicate side. Concerning the concept of this pictorial, he commented, “There are a lot of people who see me as a bright person. I appreciate that they think of me that way, but there are times when I read books and meditate alone.”