Wear your seatbelt or get a ticket in Ocean County, starting today
Wearing a seat-belt is not the cool thing to do, it's the legal and safe thing to do, so just do it. If you don't, especially if you're driving, you'll get a ticket. There will, however, be extra sets of eyes on Ocean County roads for the next couple weeks though as the county and Sheriff Mike Mastronardy announced that they will be taking part in the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety grant funded Click It or Ticket Program, which begins today.wobm.com