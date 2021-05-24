Wear your seatbelt or get a ticket in Ocean County, starting today

Do you know that when I moved around the country before coming back home to Jersey, I would order “hot wings” and no one knew what I was talking about? You know though, I know you do. How do you like em’? Are you like me and do you want them so spicy that they hurt a little? Do you do garlic, lemon pepper or mild buffalo? You can’t pick the wrong thing especially at Wingstop…hot wings are what they do! If you live in Freehold, you won’t have to go far to get your wings done right.