Brick Township’s Gianna DeReaux is our Student of the Week
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor GIANNA DeDREUX of Brick Township High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked in the top 10% of her class and a member of the National Honor Society, she was a four-year member of the Cheerleading Team and captain as a senior. Gianna also played softball for three years but it was on the wrestling mat where she shined this winter winning the Shore Conference 114-pound title while finishing third in both the region and state tournaments.wobm.com