Toms River, NJ

Brick Township’s Gianna DeReaux is our Student of the Week

By Kevin Williams
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 4 days ago
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor GIANNA DeDREUX of Brick Township High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked in the top 10% of her class and a member of the National Honor Society, she was a four-year member of the Cheerleading Team and captain as a senior. Gianna also played softball for three years but it was on the wrestling mat where she shined this winter winning the Shore Conference 114-pound title while finishing third in both the region and state tournaments.

